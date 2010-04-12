Song Of The Day: Robyn’s dark dance ‘None of Dem’

04.12.10 8 years ago

“None of dees beats are raw / None of dees beats ever break the law.” Robyn should give herself some credit: many of the beats in her new track “None of Dem” are pretty earth-bending.

Listen to the track here.

Sour, dark, sultry, sassy, the track achieves the mood with the sound of action on a gun, ’80s synths and her otherworldly voice stacked in spots like a soul sister of La Roux.

And those lush ascending notes? Sound familiar? Royksopp! I know, I missed them too!

The slow burn won’t be for everyone — the waiting IS the hardest part — but we foresee some incredible remixes gearing up for summer, for those who want a more traditional house anthem.

It’s the first we’ve heard of Robyn this year, as she prepares three albums. You heard me. Three. Not to discount from her ambitious schedule, but the first of these, “Body Talk Pt. 1” is only eight songs long, tracklist below (you want sassy? Just look at Track One). It’s due June 14 featuring first single “Dancing on My Own.”

Here is the tracklist for “Body Talk Pt. 1”:

1. Don”t F*cking Tell Me What To Do
2. Fembot
3. Dancing On My Own
4. Cry When You Get Older
5. Dance Hall Queen
6. None Of Dem
7. Hang With Me (acoustic)
8. Jag Vet En Dejlig Rosa

Around The Web

TAGSrobynrobyn new albumsrobyn new songrobyn none of demrobyn none of them

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP