Song Of The Day: Robyn’s dark dance ‘None of Dem’

“None of dees beats are raw / None of dees beats ever break the law.” Robyn should give herself some credit: many of the beats in her new track “None of Dem” are pretty earth-bending.

Listen to the track here.

Sour, dark, sultry, sassy, the track achieves the mood with the sound of action on a gun, ’80s synths and her otherworldly voice stacked in spots like a soul sister of La Roux.

And those lush ascending notes? Sound familiar? Royksopp! I know, I missed them too!

The slow burn won’t be for everyone — the waiting IS the hardest part — but we foresee some incredible remixes gearing up for summer, for those who want a more traditional house anthem.

It’s the first we’ve heard of Robyn this year, as she prepares three albums. You heard me. Three. Not to discount from her ambitious schedule, but the first of these, “Body Talk Pt. 1” is only eight songs long, tracklist below (you want sassy? Just look at Track One). It’s due June 14 featuring first single “Dancing on My Own.”

Here is the tracklist for “Body Talk Pt. 1”:

1. Don”t F*cking Tell Me What To Do

2. Fembot

3. Dancing On My Own

4. Cry When You Get Older

5. Dance Hall Queen

6. None Of Dem

7. Hang With Me (acoustic)

8. Jag Vet En Dejlig Rosa