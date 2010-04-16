Song Of The Day: Smashing Pumpkins get loud in ‘Astral Planes’

Smashing Pumpkins have now released four songs of the 44-song “album” “Teargarden by Kaleidyscope,” this latest track titled “Astral Planes.”

It was released, initially, through West Coast indie record store Amoeba. A sweet gesture, considering tomorrow’s Record Store Day.

This particular track seems to be the loudest and — perhaps no coincidence — the most Smashing Pumpkins-sounding song so far from Billy Corgan, his 19-year-old drummer Mike Byrne and others. I’m not fond of the wane “Song for a Son,” “Widow Wake My Mind” was SP through a pure pop lens and “A Stitch in Time” could have baked for longer.

But “Astral Planes” is unabashedly proggy, balls-out and at least flirting with border-crossing Middle Eastern sounds. I like Corgan’s voice doubled with guitars and the ditzy instrument meanderings after each verse. Way to have some fun, here.

