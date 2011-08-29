Song Of The Day: Spank Rock taps Big Freedia, Tyette for ‘Nasty’ new track

Spank Rock’s forthcoming new album will be called “Everything Is Boring & Everyone Is a F*cking Liar.” This is one of my favorite album titles as of late because it tells me a few things. One, it’s going to be cheeky. Two: sassy. Three: obscene. Four: out-there.

And five: “Nasty.” Just like Spank Rock himself. I loved 2006’s “Yoyoyoyoyo” for all the reasons above, and they’re the same reasons why a new track like “Nasty” is a success.

Big Freedia (Sissy bounce, gah!) and Tyette are on board for this clubby banger. Freaking weirdos.

“Everything” is due Sept. 27 through Bad Blood. Check out other previewed tracks on Spank’s Facebook, including his collaboration with glitchy house maestros Boyz Noize.

02 Nasty feat. Big Freedia & Tyette by The FADER