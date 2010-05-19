Song Of The Day: Tokyo Police Club goof off in ‘Breakneck Speed’ video

05.19.10 8 years ago

Tokyo Police Club want to take you on the road with their new music video for “Breakneck Speed,” culled from forthcoming album “Champ” due June 8.

The track has a good-feeling chorus that leaves you mindlessly repeating to yourself: “It’s good to be back.” It’s a refrain that heralds the new set, as well as a big, messily executed lyrical bear hug to coming home from tour.

But the young band doesn’t make the road seem as bad as it can boringly be. Featured are several scenarios of goofing off, of hugging oversized mascots at festival grounds to staring into space as rainbows or planes fly by. Little vignettes of shows and the aftershows peep through the sunny harmonies as the bonds grow between band members and band with its audience.

OK, it’s just cute.Â  The track itself has a little Frank Blackness to it, with the matter-of-fact vocals that made the Weakerthans special. They’ve made it out alive.

Â 

