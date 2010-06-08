Song Of The Day: Tortoise go long with ‘Ice Ice Gravy’

Tortoise have been hard at work on the road in support of last years bright, challenging “Beacons of Ancestorship,” out on Thrill Jockey.

But just to get you excited (or maybe turn you off), the Chicago-founded experimental post-rockers have offered up the 13-minute “Ice Ice Gravy,” which was previously only available on the Japan release of “Ancestorship,” as a bonus track.

It gets sludgy, goes ramblingly minimalist, breathes in and breathes out in 10 different movements.

Stream the whole thing here.

It only costs $1 on FINA, which is Thrill Jockey’s own download store, a feature I hadn’t previously noticed from the indie label. For the “record,” Broken Social Scene’s “Forgiveness Rock Record” is up there too, a cent more than the regular online retail price of $9.99, though the moneys all going directly to the label instead.