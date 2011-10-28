Song Of The Day: Ty Segall preps new single and singles compilation

10.28.11 7 years ago

Ever since Ty Segall set my face on fire at SXSW earlier this year, I gotta admit: dude’s gotten under my “Skin.”

You guessed it! “Skin” is the name of the new single from the consummate rock ‘n’ roller, who has opted to release singles, splits, EPs and one-offs more often than he does full-length records. That’s why his next release may be a better overall offering than any single disc he’s released (though 2010’s “Melted” is divine).

“Singles 2007-2010” is a double-discer boasting 25 songs, including “Skin,” and it’s out via Goner on Nov. 22, in time for a psych-rockin’ Christmas. It contains rare and out-of-print tracks, plus those totally unreleased.

Ty Segall – Skin – Singles 2007-2010 by GonerRecords

Here is the “Singles 2007-2010” tracklist:

#1 Where We Go
#2 It
#3 Sweets
#4 Son Of Sam
#5 Skin
#6 Booksmarts
#7 Ms. White
#8 …And Then Judy Walked In
#9 Cents
#10 No No
#11 Standing At The Station
#12 My Sunshine
#13 Fuzzy Cat
#14 Maria Stacks
#15 Caesar
#16 Bullet Proof Nothing
#17 Lovely One
#18 Happy Creeps
#19 Hey Big Mouth
#20 Dating
#21 So Alone
#22 Shoot You In The Head
#23 The Drag
#24 Standing At The Station (demo)
#25 I Think I’ve Had It

