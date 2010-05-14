Song Of The Day: Underworld ‘Scribbles’ first single from forthcoming album

05.14.10 8 years ago

Underworld is back after two-and-a-half years with a pretty by-and-large standard house jam, that just goes and goes.

“Scribble” is the first song released from the electronic duo’s sixth effort, as-yet-untitled and due later sometime this summer.

The track is described as a collaborative writing and production endeavor with artist High Contrast, according to Underworld’s website, “a gene-splice between Yellow Magic Orchestra and Grooverider blasting out over the dancefloor at Fabric on a Friday night.” It debuted last night (May 13) on Zane Lowe”s BBC Radio 1 show.

The song can be downloaded for free at the same site, should you feel like parting with your social security number email address.

This all comes on the heels of Underworld’s 2007 album “Oblivion with Bells,” which felt underwhelming in its inconsistencies and attempts to break out of long-standing habits. But “Scribble” does have a hopeful lift to it, a good sign of things to come.

