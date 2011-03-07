Song Of The Day: Watch Atmosphere’s new video for ‘Just For Show’

What I appreciate about Atmosphere is that he continues to be a rapper who can laugh at himself.

Take for instance his new single, and the accompanying clip, which reimagines this emo breakup track as a plight of a dog unloved. Is in, a Golden Retriever.

“Just For Show” spews the general litany of wrongs from and ex who just couldn’t leave, and features Atmosphere’s impeccable timing and honesty sans aggro. Looking in the mirror, MC Slug sees a puppy that shows up on “lost” signs all over town. Poor puppy.

The song’s culled from the Rhymesayers signee’s forthcoming album “The Family Sign,” out April 12. And if it’s anything like 2008’s “When Life Gives You Lemons, You Paint That Sh*t Gold,” then I’ll be listening to it a lot: that older record wasn’t perfect, but he does rake those coals in a brutal, genuine way. (Honestly, never gave last year’s “double EP” “To All My Friends” much of a shot.)

Below, too, is the group's April/May tour dates.

