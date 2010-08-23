Song Of The Day: Watch Bjork’s new video for ‘Moomins’ children’s film song

08.23.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

A natural disaster makes it way toward land, as its creatures — living in peace — hurry away for shelter. “The comet,’ Bjork sings, “Oh dammit / the comet comes hurdling down / on our precious plot of earth.”

Yup, sounds like a children’s film to me.

Click here to watch the video.

The famed Icelandic singer contributed new “The Comet Song” to the stop-motion animated movie “The Moomins and the Comet Chase,” a Finnish movie released earlier this month. The felt-animals and footage of the film is comprised of scenes from the Polish TV show “Comet in Moominland” series, which were based on the Swedish “Moonmins” books (written by a Swedish-Finn). Follow?

That all goes to say, Bjork is a fan of the stuff and her odd tune pushes the clip straight into creepy territory, right up there with “The Dark Crystal.” But, hey, she’s donating proceeds from the sale of “The Comet Song” to UNICEF. It goes up on iTunes tomorrow (Aug. 24).

Around The Web

TAGSBjörkmoonminsong of the daythe comet song

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP