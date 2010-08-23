Song Of The Day: Watch Bjork’s new video for ‘Moomins’ children’s film song

A natural disaster makes it way toward land, as its creatures — living in peace — hurry away for shelter. “The comet,’ Bjork sings, “Oh dammit / the comet comes hurdling down / on our precious plot of earth.”

Yup, sounds like a children’s film to me.

Click here to watch the video.

The famed Icelandic singer contributed new “The Comet Song” to the stop-motion animated movie “The Moomins and the Comet Chase,” a Finnish movie released earlier this month. The felt-animals and footage of the film is comprised of scenes from the Polish TV show “Comet in Moominland” series, which were based on the Swedish “Moonmins” books (written by a Swedish-Finn). Follow?

That all goes to say, Bjork is a fan of the stuff and her odd tune pushes the clip straight into creepy territory, right up there with “The Dark Crystal.” But, hey, she’s donating proceeds from the sale of “The Comet Song” to UNICEF. It goes up on iTunes tomorrow (Aug. 24).