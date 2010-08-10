Song Of The Day: Watch this insane video from Nick Cave’s Grinderman project

Nick Cave made our headlines last month as rumor spreads he may be re-writing “The Crow” for the big screen.

If this small screen presentation of his band Grinderman’s “Heathen Child” is any indication for future cinematic endeavor, then I’m attending drunk.

The track is culled from the act’s forthcoming “Grinderman 2” album, due Sept. 13 via Anti-. The rest of the crew is rounded out by some of Cave’s Bad Seeds, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey, and Jim Sclavunos.

The clip is directed by John Hillcoat, who worked with Cave on “The Road” and “The Proposition.” In it is featured B-movie effects of lazers being shot from eyes and bare butts; a naked girl in a bathtub squirming near live action portrayals of Jesus, Buddha, Krishna and the Wolfman; the members of Grinderman wearing the leather trappings of Greek gods; the ilk.

In short, this insane video is horrible, and it is also amazing.

Grinderman just played Lollapalooza and has announced a North American tour, to kick off Nov. 11 and runs through Dec. 1.