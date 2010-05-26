Song(s) Of The Day: Download free Major Lazer / La Roux mixtape

La Roux killed me dead with “In for the Kill” last year, as Major Lazer held it down with “Hold the Line.”

Now, two of 2009’s most promising up-and-dubbers have combine superpower forces for the “Lazerproof,” a 14-track collaboration that you can download for free via the Mad Decent site.

Recently de-incarcerated Gucci Man, hot-for-the-minute singer/rapper Drake, lighting-fast rapper Amanda Blank, electro-dub DJ Rusko and others peek their heads in on the mix, which makes love-buddies out of La Roux’s sharp electronica-pop and Major Lazer’s reggae and dub-influenced spazz jams.

There’s a redux of La Roux’s “Kill” as well as this year’s standout single “Bulletproof,” which has risen from the ranks of just the dance charts; Diplo and Switch’s “Can’t Stop Now” gets a remix and dots of “Pon de Flo” and other tracks from “Guns Don’t Kill People… Lazers Do” dot their heads in. All’s remixed, sampled and mashed together with guests and with new dubplates from Major Lazers’ most recent studio sessions.

It’s predictably dope. And all over the place. And La Roux in cartoon form has never looked better.

Tourmates, perhaps?

Major Lazer released a bouncy cover of Beyonce’s “Halo” earlier this year.

Here is the tracklist to “Lazerproof”:

1. Bulletproof (Nacey Remix ft. Matt Hemerlein)

2. Colourless Artibella

3. I”m Not Your Lemonade + Heroes ‘N’ Villains Remix ft. Gucci Mane

4. Independent Kill ft. Candi Redd

5. Keep It Fascinating

6. Magic (Falling Soldiers Dub)

7. In 4 The Kill Pon De Skream

8. Houstatlantavegas Pains ft Drake

9. Tigerlily (DYWHAP Blend) ft. Rusko

10. Can”t Stop Now (Armor Love Remix)

11. Quicksand (Mad Decent 2010 Rerub) ft. Amanda Blank

12. Cover My Eyes (Costra Nostra Edit)

13. I Said It (Major Lazer Dubplate) ft. Opal

14. Hold Yuh (Double Dubplate) ft. Gyptian