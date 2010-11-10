Songs of the Day: Laura Marling covers Neil Young for Jack White’s Third Man

Laura Marling’s album “I Speak Because I Can” will most certainly reside somehwhere in my top ten for the year. And with her two new covers, her voice alone proves why (more icing than the sweet, sweet cake).

Earlier this week, Jack White’s Third Man Records released the 7″ “Blue Series” single, which contains a cover of Neil Young’s “The Needle and the Damage Done” and Jackson C Frank’s “Blues Run the Game.” The White Stripes frontman produced the sparse tracks, which each were apparently done in one take.

You can stream those below.

Marling, 20, and another 2010 favorite Mumford & Sons paired up previously for an EP (aside from the latter serving as the backing band for the former on her record) and Glassnote is finally releasing that four-song set in the U.S. Indian folk group Dharohar Project’s tracks intermingled with Marling’s “Devil’s Spoke” and Mumford’s “To Darkness.” The set’s out Dec. 7.