Songs of the Day: Laura Marling covers Neil Young for Jack White’s Third Man

11.10.10 8 years ago

Laura Marling’s album “I Speak Because I Can” will most certainly reside somehwhere in my top ten for the year. And with her two new covers, her voice alone proves why (more icing than the sweet, sweet cake).

Earlier this week, Jack White’s Third Man Records released the 7″ “Blue Series” single, which contains a cover of Neil Young’s “The Needle and the Damage Done” and Jackson C Frank’s “Blues Run the Game.” The White Stripes frontman produced the sparse tracks, which each were apparently done in one take.

You can stream those below.

Marling, 20, and another 2010 favorite Mumford & Sons paired up previously for an EP (aside from the latter serving as the backing band for the former on her record) and Glassnote is finally releasing that four-song set in the U.S. Indian folk group Dharohar Project’s tracks intermingled with Marling’s “Devil’s Spoke” and Mumford’s “To Darkness.” The set’s out Dec. 7.

Around The Web

TAGSlaura marlingMUMFORD AND SONSNeil Young

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP