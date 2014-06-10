‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ speeding to the bigscreen

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is ready to break out on the big screen.

Sony is joining forces with SEGA Sammy Group division Marza Animation Planet to develop a feature film based on the speedy video game icon, with the hopes of launching an ongoing franchise, according to Deadline.

Mixing live action and CG animation, “Sonic” is being written by Evan Susser and Van Robichaux (the upcoming Kanye West-produced “Jetsons” remake). Original Film's Neal H. Moritz (“22 Jump Street,” the “Fast and the Furious” films) will produce along with Marza”s Takeshi Ito and Mie Onishi. Toby Ascher will executive produce.

“There are limitless stories to tell with a character like Sonic the Hedgehog, and a built-in international fan base,” enthused Sony's Hannah Minghella in a statement. “Along with our wonderful creative partners at Marza, we”re looking to capture everything that generations of fans know and love about Sonic while also growing his audience wider than ever before.”

“Sonic has had dozens of adventures on the console and the small screen, and we”re thrilled that he”s now coming to the big screen,” added Marza CEO Masanao Maeda. “Sony Pictures has had great success with hybrid animated and live-action features, and we”re confident that this collaboration will bring a fresh take to Sonic, while still capturing everything that the fans love about him.”

Sonic made his debut in the 1991 Sega Genesis game and his since gone on to inspire multiple games and a number of animated spin-offs, including the upcoming “Sonic Boom,” airing on the Cartoon Network.