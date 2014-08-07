‘Sons of Anarchy’ Final Season trailer: Chaos rules as Jax goes on the warpath

#FX #Sons Of Anarchy
and 08.07.14 4 years ago

(CBR) WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent season of “Sons of Anarchy” are ahead.

The future is looking bleak for Jax Teller, president of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club.

With the final season looming, FX has debuted a new look at the last days of “Sons of Anarchy” in an IMDb-exclusive trailer, all about how Jax and the members of SAMCRO are reacting to the lethal events of the show”s most recent season.

For Jax, it”s all about violence and vengeance, as he reels from the horrific murder of his wife Tara Knowles. Little does he know that it was his own mother, Gemma, who did the deed – a secret she shares with only one person: Juice, the SAMCRO rat currently on the run from the club.

Those threads, and others, will come to a head when “Sons of Anarchy” hits the road for one final ride, beginning Sept. 9 with a 90-minute premiere.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSCHARLIE HUNNAMFXKATEY SAGALSONS OF ANARCHYSons of Anarchy final seasonSons of Anarchy final season trailerSons of Anarchy Season 7Sons of Anarchy Season 7 trailer

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP