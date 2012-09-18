‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘Authority Vested,’ wedding bells and prison cells

After last week’s incendiary season premiere it’s probably for the best that “Sons of Anarchy” reined things in a bit in episode 2. This was a relatively calm installment — at least by “Sons” standards — with no torture, no murder, a single car chase that was more exhilarating than ominous, and a major event in the lives of two characters handled with genuine affection.
The very best moment was simply two guys talking shop in the front seat of a pickup. Sure, they happened to be discussing illegal activities, but it was still a friendly and relaxed chat that demonstrated how strong “Sons” can be when it steps back from hyperactive plotting and lets its characters breathe.
That dialogue scene was between Jax and Nero Padilla, and gave us more insight into the new character played by Jimmy Smits. They struck up an easy banter (“How long you been working girls? How’s the money?” “Weapons man, that’s a lot of heat.”) and bonded over both having a son damaged by a junkie mother (Nero’s kid has spina bifida, while we know Abel was born premature and spent his early days in intensive care). Nero also revealed he spent most of his 30s in jail before giving up drugs and turning his life around… assuming you consider pimping a valid life choice.
Their chit chat came to an abrupt halt when Nero noticed they had a tail, and turned a car chase into an impromptu game of chicken. Jax actually looked a little freaked out when Nero started gunning directly for the other vehicle, but there’s no damage done. Nero’s exclamation afterward — “That was fun!” — summed it up pretty well.
Jax gained more than a new friend during the hour. He also gained a wife. After four seasons of a tumultuous love affair, Jax and Tara are now a married couple. And if their nuptials were less ceremonious than Opie and Lyla’s wedding last season, it’s entirely possible these two will have better luck keeping their relationship together. Tara certainly knows what she’s getting into at this point. When Jax promised he’d “make an honest woman out of” her after his proposal, Tara responded under her breath, “Good luck.” Whether or not you buy Tara’s devotion to Jax and tolerance of his devotion to the club, there’s no question she’s committed to this path at the moment.
Tara even accepted Gemma’s offer of the wedding rings she and J.T. wore. Gemma’s implicit endorsement of the marriage came with words of support, or maybe words of warning, for Tara. “There is no one else who understands what you are going through right now better than I do,” Gemma told her. It’ll be interesting to see if one of the arcs of this season is to bring these two closer together or push them further apart.
With Jax headed to prison, Tara may need to rely on Gemma more than she’s expecting. Jax seems rather confident the CIA will get him out (and if I was the star of the show, I would be too), but we know they’re willing to “plan B” the situation if need be. Maybe that means Jax will wind up doing a little time and finding ways to evade Damon Pope’s boys in the slammer.
I don’t have much more to say about tonight’s episode, but I do want to take a moment to thank everyone for the great comments last week. I’m hoping you’ll keep the conversation going all season long, I always feel like it adds an extra dimension to the recaps here at Hitfix.
I also want to pull out two comments from last week for a little more attention. Katherine Boyer Coble posted this about Tig watching Dawn get burned alive: “Bit surprised nobody noticed the sad poetry of this. Remember the two Mexican girls dead in the gun warehouse in the series opener? The ones that were burned to death in a pit? The ones Tig had sex with and treated like meat? It was the memory of those two women that kept me from full-on grieving for Tig.”
The connection didn’t occur to me, but strikes me as an important one. Someone on “Sons” is always seeking retaliation for something, and no one’s smart enough to realize the cycle is never gonna end. Meanwhile, the grief, guilt and anger inspired by or from the retaliations never really goes away, it just keeps gnawing at their insides as the years go by.
And Timm S pointed out another Tig detail that I intended to mention in the review, but didn’t get around to: “And, TIG RACISM! He’s not only going to cut off Pope’s head, but he will do so to Pope’s black head!”
Tig swearing revenge on Pope by spitting out, “I am gonna cut your ugly black head off,” is just one of several ways “Sons” is already actively engaging with race this season. One thing that really intrigues me about Pope’s arrival on the show is the opportunity it gives the writers to explore the Sons’ African-American rivals beyond just fringe appearances and “One Niner” references. At the same time, this exploration should inevitably draw out the frequently latent racism buried in the club. We got a little bit of this last season through Roosevelt putting pressure on Juice by threatening to reveal that his father was black, but that potentially explosive story was ultimately disarmed by Juice’s one-on-one conversation with Chibbs and the “deus ex CIA.”
This week, Tig discovered his surviving daughter Fawn (Lexi Sakowitz) in a compromising position with her black boyfriend (Amin Joseph), a nice way to twist the knife a little deeper on a situation where the Sons are eyeing every black face with even more suspicion than usual these days. On the flip side, we had Unser’s reasoned conversation with Roosevelt about why he doesn’t believe the break-in was black retaliation: “It felt more white to me … sloppy, clumsy, the beatdown was obligatory not angry.” I welcome any reminder that this MC is rotten at the core, and racism is just one of the symptoms.
Odds and ends:
– It’s great to see Robin Weigert back on the show as SAMCRO’s lawyer Ally Lowen (last seen in the season three finale “NS”). Hopefully they’re ramping up a more substantial storyline for her as Jax tries to minimize the fallout of the RICO investigation.
– We had two references this week to Clay’s sudden irrelevance: When he went to visit Opie to make amends and plead with him to come back to the club, Clay stressed that he’s “almost dead” and “half done.” Then when a prison-bound Jax tells Bobby to watch out for Clay, Bobby answers “No problem there, he’s a broken man.” I guess that’s what we’re supposed to believe, but I’m not buying it and I don’t know why any of the characters would either, except they probably need to let their guards down to allow Clay time to plan his comeback.
– Call me nitpicky, but Lyla’s return this week meant another glimpse of the show’s elaborate vision of the porn world, which always seems more like an outtake from “Boogie Nights” to me than anything resembling the cheap, DV realities of 21st-Century porno.
– The home invasion subplot was mostly lingering on the back burner this week. It’s good to see Unser on the case, but the major development was the closing shot of two documents pulled from Clay and Gemma’s safe: a birth certificate for Thomas Wayne Teller and a marriage license. What could the thieves want with those?
What did you think of “Authority Vested”?
Really funny to see figs sexy daughter getting jammed by a black Guy after all the race slurs he has said every season also would like to see how unser and Roosevelt interact if they do anymore and wasn’t that three sons with the documents and clays safe at the end? What’s the deal with that
The major development wasn’t the documents the thieves possessed, but who the thieves are – the three new members the club voted in last week.
Why are they doing it? Who’s behind them? Were they responsible for the other two break-ins, or did they just use them as cover to target Clay and Gemma’s house?
I initially thought Clay could’ve been behind things as a way to keep information about his past misdeeds unknown, but he would have just grabbed that stuff when he took the rest of his belongings out of Gemma’s. My gut says the thieves are operating on orders from outside the club, or at least the R.O. Charter.
You’re right, last week we had a hint of it with the shot of Greg “The Peg’s” prosthetic leg, but this week they confirmed the home invaders are the new SAMCRO members. No idea what their agenda is, yet…
Looked an awful lot like the guy in JT’s mug shot… Would make sense that the Nomads would follow him. Also makes sense that he’d want the marriage/birth certificates. Is it possible John’s not dead?!
Good eye, Pat J. I definitely caught Chuck Zito while he was looking over the stolen papers, but I didn’t realize those were the two other Nomads voted in last week. I guess they haven’t been given enough screen time for me to have recognized them. But you did. Once again, good eye.
Killer episode. Like you, Geoff, my favorite scene was the one between Jax and Nero in his truck. Although I still think you’re a bit too hard on Sutter & Co. when it comes to how they choose to further the plot. For the most part, I believe the direction they’ve gone.
Question though: you talked about Tig walking in on his daughter in a “compromising position” with her boyfriend. I didn’t quite get that moment. Was he raping her? If so, why did she defend him? Is it possible that what was going on was just a “rape fantasy”, for lack of a better term? Something she did because that’s what gets him off or something?
Yeah, I believe there was a bit of “50 Shades of Grey” S&M role playing going on.
Aaaah, so that’s what was up with the thieves. I had no idea what to make of that scene.
Not very well executed if I had to read online comments to know who those guys were. Makes sense that its probably some elaborate plot by Clay. Right now I’m still reluctant to sign on to anything Clay does, since I can’t get beyond the fact that by all logic he is dead. Guess I’ll just have to get over that.
Otherwise, a very good episode. Jimmy Smits is a great addition, as always.
@Huell Goodman, In fairness, if the online commentators who gave you the information were able to figure out what was going on, maybe it was well executed and you just happened to not catch it. That isn’t a dig on you btw since any of us are capable of missing out on things.
I’m thinking it’s a move by Clay to cause a rift within the club. While the two Nomads were dumping the safe, Chuck Zito kept a hold of the marriage license and birth certificate. A tip to me that they didn’t trash the documents, because Clay would want them kept.
Loving the start to this season so far. I was pretty bummed at the end of last season and wasn’t near as excited about this season as I was for the start of season 4, but these first two episodes have really impressed me. Hoping they can keep it going.
The “safe thief” in the car with the certificates looked a LOT like JT’s mug shot…
Implying what? That JT faked his death, was cryogenically frozen for 30 years and is now back for revenge?
OR, JT has another son who is back for some reason? I did notice that Gemma made a point of saying she don’t want to miss the marriage of her *only* son.
I really hope we don’t go in such a soapy direction.
in the first episode clay was looking at a picture of him and jt. in the home invasion the person was missing a leg. in the shot of the stolen documents the person was missing fingers. the profile looked like jt in the picture. unser wants to investigate because he would have been the one to cover jts fake death
Few thoughts & theories on Authority Vested. First I enjoyed the show. The slower pace was a nice way to build on the story line. I think the home invaders’ main target was Clay & Gemma house. The other break-ins & assults were to cover up that fact. I also think Clay is the master mind behind the whole thing bc he’s the only one who would want or possibly beneft having those personal documents. Theory based on preview for next week’s show-Demon Pope tells Jax he wants a dead Son but, he didn’t say which one. So if all he wants is a dead SOA member what better person to kill then Otto. They eliminate the past crimes for RICO, punish a snitch, & they don’t lose a vital member of the club. Bc lets face it Otto is no longer a loyal member or asset to the club. Plus he is the most expendable with him being on death row & again he snitched out the club.
I dare say le Famille Tig has race issues — playing it rough as a sex game might be vanilla nowadays, and even the interracial kick’s no biggie… but being a broad who likes it that loud that Fawn’s furious cries are loud enough to be heard outdoors? By the Negro boyfriend’s Negro friends WHO ARE JUST HANGING AROUND? “Issues, much?” don’t even begin to cover….
Also noted that the welcome Mr. Weller directed this most un-Blue Blaze-like of series, once more. Good to see him work the non-academic tip on the small screen….
CGEYE, according to FX’s press kit, Peter Weller is also scheduled to direct episodes 7 and 11 of this season. So we have that to look forward to.
I haven’t watched regularly for a while, but last week I sat down and suddenly I see cholo Jimmy Smits. That gave me a good laugh :D
“And, TIG RACISM! He’s not only going to cut off Pope’s head, but he will do so to Pope’s black head!”
*Gasp!* How dare he!!
C’mon, now, aren’t we getting just a little bit oversensitive?
When very angry with someone – for example, someone who is burning your frickin’ daughter alive before your eyes! – a person can be excused the use of offensive language. In such a helpless situation a person may flail around for any language that may piss off his antagonist.
Think about this. You watch a scene where one man is BURNING ANOTHER MAN’S DAUGHTER ALIVE in front of him and you’re upset because the grieving father called him “black” while lashing out in anger?
Tig may indeed be racist, but in this scene I think he deserves a pass.
Understood. It was more a comment on how the racism angle is a trope they utilize for the purpose of plot machinations than anything else. They used the racism angle last year with Juice and his black dad, then abandoned it when it didn’t serve the plot. Just pointing out that they saw an opportunity to infuse race into the scene and did so, on cue.
Another great episode in what I think is a great show. Can anyone see the fireworks coming between Gemma and Nero’s madam? Don’t know her name but it’s gonna happen when th Gemma/Nero relationship gets serious.
The character’s name is Carla, and the actress is Wanda de Jesus, who just happens to be Jimmy Smits’ real-life girlfriend.
I think the way Opie decided to rejoin the club in one of last nights ending scenes was just priceless. Typical Opie and worth the mention. He had me going when he was telling Lyla he was going away for a bit. When he cold cocked the sheriff………just outstanding, and the silent reaction from the Club as well as the dialog between Jax and Op…great stuff!
Completely agree. Great misdirect with showing us Opie “going away for a while”, when on this show that means guys are going nomad. When he pulled up to the clubhouse, I was both really surprised and excited. Seemed like a real character moment. Especially after the scene where the guy let the man who ordered the hit on his wife and shot his dad with a shotgun tell him what to do. I kept wanting Opie to use that saw he was holding for some real good.
I thought it was a good episode overall, and count me in on the Opie fanclub.
My problem for me with the show from now on, is that I just don’t trust it to resolve conflicts by playing fair. That’s a huge deal, at least for me. Kind of feels like a waste of mental energy to logically sort it all out.
It’s still fun to watch, and I’m wondering along with everyone else what Clay is up to, as well as Romeo (although why is Romeo willing to let Jax fall now when it was such a big deal to keep SOA intact at the end of last season I don’t know.) Also when did Opie’s girlfriend get back in town? Lots of secondary characters get lost in the big plot shuffles I think.
Still looking forward to see what happens next. Really like Unser and Roosevelt getting along, and love that Unser conveniently forgot that he aided SOA in killing Stahl and Jimmy. It almost seems like he believes it himself.
It could be that he doesn’t think of either of those things as dirty. They were both very bad people that, in his view, needed to go.
Smits is great, and seems to be having a great time playing Nero. I really hope they play him straight and make him what they are presenting him to be. I realize he can’t be the all too perfect “hooker with a heart of gold” he’s presenting in these first two episodes, and he has to have some angle here, but I’m hoping it’s not something too eye-rolling. Yes, Nero says he’s being nice and maybe they can return the favor one day, and there are a lot of directions that can go. Not sure where the healthy balance is, and maybe I’m can’t-winning the writers here, but I really like the character and want them to contain his sleeze.
Speaking of Hispanic secondary characters (HSC’s?), I want more from Benito Martinez. He was so great as Acevedo in “The Shield”, and I feel like he could be used as something more than the guy who stands beside/behind Danny Trejo while he and Jax close-talk.
PORN! Seems like with Jax and the boys at Brothel, Inc., and Opie showing up at the porn shoot, the Sons are forgetting how lucrative and beneficial this segment of business was for them. Or, maybe it’s an entree back into that world.
I enjoyed the episode quite a bit. More subdued was a good call, especially when you mix in a game of chicken as a quick adrenaline shot. Good mix.
I’m curious if Nero was setting Jax up by talking about past crimes in the truck scene. In the back of my mind, it seems like a typical process cops use to get information if they had a wire on Nero (or if Nero is really a cop? doubt that).
Also, I’m wondering if there is any connection between Nero and “peg leg”? After seeing Nero go to the school to see his son, is it possible he may already know “Peg Leg”? Those two scenes seem to be more foreshadowing than just scenes.
My LOL moment was, immediately after the “chicken” scene, Nero looks to a rattled Jax and says “I don’t get out much”
Couple things here … I’ve long thought that maybe JT isn’t dead. Maybe a long shot, but it’s floated around in my dome on occasion. I also think that maybe Clay is actually Jax’s father, going all the way back to the first episode of the series, where Clay and Gemma are in the bedroom. Clay’s comment about “which father,” or something like that, planted that thought in my head.
Smits is indeed going all in on Nero and it shows. Just great stuff there. And I’m sure the Nomads are being puppeteered by Clay. There’s just no way we would relinquish power. Plus, in last season’s final episode, he was trying to explain something to Jax while Jax had the knife at his throat. It seemed like more than just a reaction to the moment …
Oh, and lastly, clearly Pope’s guy is connected to the Sheriff, somehow. And that mole is what I believe will pull the Sheriff into SAMCRO.
Clay is not jaxs father. Gemma met john when she was very young. They fell in love and she got pregnant. That’s why the club moved to charming, which was gemma’s home town. She and clay only got together after john started going to Ireland when Thomas was sick and she needed someone to lean on.
Only think I didn’t like about the episode was the wedding. And the only reason I didn’t like that is because I find Jax & Tara really dull. Everything else was amazing. Especially loved Gemma comforting Tig in the background, it was very cleverly put together and a nice moment for their characters.
Jax and Tara are the closest thing to real people in the entire show. It’s borderline cartoonish at times now, take away the one couple that is actually interested in something other than the club and revenge and all that and … we care more about Jax because he wants out to live a normal life with this woman he loves. Take away Tara and Jax is Chibbs or Tig or some other hair-trigger criminal on a bike.
With the heat that Sutter got last year for being unwilling to have any of his major characters die for the benefit of the story, my bet is that one of the 4 SOA that went into county jail are not coming out.
Of the four candidates, I see Tig as the character with the least meaningful significance going foward. He was Clay’s guy, he’s no longer Sgt-at-Arms, and eliminating him further isolates Clay and makes him desparate.
But you could also say that about Chibs too — you could say that his character’s story arc really played itself out with the trip to Ireland. Chibs being gone would open the door for Ope to step up as Jax’s clear No.2.
I don’t see Sutter playing it out again like he did two seasons ago where they all go into jail with contracts out on them, but all get out alive.
I actually loved seeing Lyla back (however briefly). I know not everyone is a fan, but I really loved her relationship with Opie, and wish those crazy kids could make it work!
Did Clay manipulate Opie into going to prison with Jax? Or had Opie already been thinking about how he could help Jax?
I’m thinking that John Tellers death never really happened ( because he wasn’t happy with all that was going on within the club, he wanted to leave, Gemma, Clay, & Unser all helped cover it up to get him to leave…. Remember the accident report with the letters? Think it was real? And if it was real JTs had some serious reconstructive surgery done). The photo of John and Gemma at the table, Potter showing up wearing leather & riding his motorcycle, John and Potter were both “deep thinkers”, & I don’t remember him speaking with any of the Sons that may potentially recognize him. Juice would have been way too young when JT was around to know him. That all being said… Who would benefit having those documents? JT, aka Potter, I think he’s got the nomads helping him too!!! I still believe Clay is up to no good of course, but the death certificate is of JT’s dead son…. Hmmmm
If you have the SOA application for your phone or tablet they have put in a deleted scene. It shows Gemma comforting (as best she can) Opie at his father’s graveside. She asks him about Lyla and if he’s seen her. She says something else but Opie angrily walks away.
I thought it was too bad that scene was left out of the show for a couple of reasons. For one it would have brought Lyla back to our attention and let us (the audience) know she was back in town rather than just having Opie show up as he did later on at her “work”. It wouldn’t have felt so out of the blue to suddenly see her again because when last we heard she had left town and was gone.
And secondly, it was such a cool, personal moment, the kind the show used to have all the time that showed the interaction between the characters. It had heart.
I sometimes think the writers and all those involved are so close to the material that they don’t see it like the audience does, and that characters (and stories) we care often appear or disappear abruptly and the continuity of the story suffers. Realize others have no problem with this kind of thing but it does bother me.