‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘Stolen Huffy’ mourns a fallen Son

After last week’s stunning, brutal and divisive installment, it would’ve been a surprise to see “Sons of Anarchy” deliver a follow-up quite as memorable. But I wasn’t expecting an episode that felt so… hollow.
There were two major things that needed to be achieved in “Stolen Huffy”: send off Opie in a fitting way and keep the story moving forward. While the hour attempted both, the results were merely OK.
First of all, for anyone with lingering questions as to why exactly Opie sacrificed himself last week, Jax has an answer: “I think Opie’s been looking for a way out since Donna died. He’s never been right since. He went out a warrior,” he informs the club as he breaks the news in a meeting. So, there you go.
After not being mentioned at all last week, Opie’s kids get a single shout out this week when Lyla tells Jax she’s concerned she can’t raise three children on her own. It still feels like the show has conveniently dropped how important Opie’s kids were to him, and we’re supposed to buy that the combined effects of Piney’s death, Jax’s decision to protect Clay and the lingering damage from Donna’s murder caused him to throw in the towel for good. I’m willing to go along with that, but I wish there was a better attempt at convincing us Opie felt like he had nothing left to live for, instead of simply ignoring the kids and hoping we won’t really notice.
It’s also a bit odd that the most emotional response to Opie’s death comes from Gemma, who hears the news from Clay when she tries to blame him for the raid on Nero’s place. Gemma’s break down is a showy moment for Katey Sagal. Unfortunately, the sequence doesn’t play as anything deeper or more moving than that. Gemma’s briefly back in Clay’s arms for a bit of solace (yuck, let’s not go there), before pushing away and processing the news on her own. The “Jesus Christ, what the hell’s happening to us?” line is a good one, but doesn’t sit entirely right coming from someone as hardened and ruthless as Gemma. Why isn’t Tara asking that? And demanding that Jax see his best friend’s death as a wake up call that life is too short for this MC b.s.?
Writer Chris Collins and director Paris Barclay did a better job mining emotion from Opie’s death with the climactic funeral sequence, scored to Greg Holden’s “The Lost Boy,” and those haunting shots of Ryan Hurst lying in the casket. Still, the episode barely scratched the surface of what this loss really meant to anyone in SAMCRO. Any hopes that the demise of Opie would somehow kick the show up a notch evaporated pretty quickly here.
Finding closure in Opie’s death is important for the characters and the fans, but the show also needs to push forward into the future and start showing us what Opie’s exit means for Jax and the club. Instead of that, much of “Stolen Huffy” was occupied with the fallout from last week’s raid on Nero’s establishment. Most of Nero’s crew assume out of town prostitute Emma Jean (Ashley Tisdale) reported them to vice after Gemma punched her lights out. They want her dead, and Jax winds up on a mission from Nero to save her life. It’s a rather uneventful subplot — hinging on protecting the life of a character we don’t know and don’t really care about — that eats up a significant chunk of screen time. At least it leads to the payoff of Jax and Nero officially getting into business together when Jax offers him the opportunity to “manage” the Cara Cara girls’ high-end escort work. Jax also uses the meeting to forbid Nero from hooking up with Gemma. (Jimmy Smits’ “You sure that’s a business request, not some twisted mommy thing?” was one of the best lines of the night.)
Gemma gave Nero another reason to stop seeing her when she goaded Tara into laying a smackdown on Carla (a.k.a. “Dora the Whorer”). It was almost sweet, in a demented way, that Gemma realized Tara needed an outlet for all of her frustrations. Gemma’s general disdain for Carla simply made the situation a win-win. But combined with Gemma’s continued meddling in the ongoing battle between Tara and Wendy, there’s just far too much manipulative Gemma this season and not enough of any other side to balance it out. Also, we’ve now had two major catfights in two weeks. I get that “Sons” is actively drawing parallels between Tara and Gemma, but someone better rein this in before they go too far into “Dynasty” territory.
That’s pretty much the extent of major events in “Stolen Huffy,” which overall felt weirdly ambivalent about fully engaging with Opie’s death. Maybe there are just too many balls in play right now, but if there was ever a moment to pause, dig a little deeper and explore how the characters are feeling after a major crisis this would’ve been it. I guess that’s just not how “Sons” rolls.
Odds and ends:
– No sightings of Damon Pope this week but we’re reminded that the club fears him (“He could kill with a phone call as easy as a bullet,” according to Bobby Elvis) and that Jax believes playing nice with Pope will keep their black rivals off their backs. Or at least that’s how he justifies the decree that there will be no retaliation for Opie’s murder.
– Isn’t it a little creepy that Jax told Lyla she’ll find a way to make it as a single mom right before he told Nero the only way the Cara Cara girls can make a decent living is through prostitution?
– For all of this episode’s problems, Charlie Hunnam’s performance remained commanding throughout. With Ron Perlman relegated to the background, Hunnam is more than ever the show’s solo leading man and his work has grown in tandem with the demands of the role.
– Out of context line of the night: “I want a thumb and a tit.”
What did you think of this week’s episode?
Wow what a joke tonights episode was. u killed off the best character on the show and then the lack of any emotion. really no mention of what opies death means……damn u could have done better than that. ya know ryan hurst was definately an amazing portrayl on the show and after watching tonight i would not have cared who died last week. too bad it was opie…….
I wouldn’t consider what happened last week a huge change. Jax watched his best friend get killed in front of him and he was sad and angry. Hes supposed to bd a tough biker so its natural for him to internalize those feelings. I think we will see a much more ruthless jax from now on. Also does anyone else hate the new comments section? I find it very hard to post comments now.
I agree with Svetlana. What did you expect? The Big Chill? It’s natural that that Jax would cope by throwing himself into his “work.” We did see him reflecting on the roof and we got a biker wake.
Also, I found Gemma’s reaction believable. She’s the type who shields herself from nasty parts of this biker gang business. She has the maturity of a 17 year old and likes to pretend that the Sons are just and extended family of sex, drugs and rock n roll – so a tragic death like this would hit her pretty hard.
I thought it was a not of a Segway episode , next week should be meatier
Bit of a Segway that is
Did I miss the MC trading in their Harley’s for Segways? Or did you simply mean segue?
GARYSF, Ha! That’s exactly what I was thinking. Maybe one of Pope’s new conditions will be that SAMCRO switch over to Segways.
For some reason I’m picturing the epilogue for the series, where Big Otto is rewarded with witness protection and a gig as a mall cop in Arizona.
Sometimes this show lays a giant steamy turd right in the middle of my living room floor.
Additedly, I’m still new to the show and I burned through the first three seasons to prep for last year, but I never got the impression that Opie was the serious of a father. After Donna died, if felt like they were more of a burden than anything else. I’m sure I’m wrong, but that’s why I’m not quibbling over the fact that he didn’t take his kids into consideration. Other that that, I agree with this recap 100%.
You’re not wrong. Opie admittedly wasn’t a good father. He relied on Donna to raise the kids and their presence continuously reminded him that she was gone.
Yea he definitely wasn’t connected with his kids. They did some scenes about that early in S2 and I guess it never got better. He told Lyla he really didn’t love anything two episodesago, he didn’t say anything besides my kids.
Yes. I think too many critics (particularly Sepinwall) took for granted that kids would be the highest priority in anyone’s life. But from day one, Opie was drawn back to the MC against his family. He was trying to stay straight for his wife and kids, but blew that off over Donna’s objections. He refused to turn on the club for Stahl when she was trying to entice him with the family appeal. He left the kids after Donna’s death and his mother had to come looking for him to man up and take them. He turned to Lyla as much as a babysitter as anything, and was dumping them on her even before they hooked up (to the horror of Tara & Gemma). He might love the kids and want to take care of them, but a father in that position who prioritizes his kids doesn’t make Opie’s choices in the first place, like running off to Ireland or marrying a woman he knows is an unsuitable mother.
Opie got it wrong a few weeks ago when he said he was afraid of turning into Jax. As a supporting character in Jax’s life, he represented the danger to Jax. Jax is still kind of a “normal” character, one that the viewers can relate to (as opposed to the long-timers and criminal background types like most of SAMCRO. Opie was the most like Jax, having grown up the son of First 9 member, but with a relatively normal suburban upbringing, and with an eye on the wife, kids & white pickett fence dream. Opie, from the very beginning has been an illustration of all the ways that can blow up on Jax as a result of SAMCRO, from having to do extended time and the hardships it puts on a family, to legal troubles, to losing a wife, even to sleazy, not-family-friendly relationships as with Lyla (not to mention executions at your wedding). And now, he was killed for the club, something that we have known intellectually could happen from day one, but has really been made to hit home. This could be how Jax ends, and it could happen to any single other member of the MC between now and the end. It’s not a combat death like Half-Sack or Kozik, or a personal murder like Piney, or even an execution like McGee and what killed Donna. This is straight out being arbitrarily chosen by an outside power to die, simply for sharing a patch with a hothead.
Speaking of the feud with Pope, in a way it is sort of appropriate that Opie was the one to pay. It was HIS hit on Clay that sent Tig after Leroy and resulted in the death of Pope’s daughter. Not that it’s just or fair, or that Opie is responsible for her death, but it WAS his willful action that initiated the chain of events. And incidentally, provided another cautionary example about the blowback of vengeance, should Jax pursue it someday on behalf of his father & Piney or for Opie.
I liked Jax moving back to wanting to transition SAMCRO into legitimate business via Cara Cara.
Prostitution is legit biz?
Porn might have been legit, but not hookers. Also, the porn thing was probably a mistake long term. A key part of the club’s survival, which has been glossed over as the villain Clay is the only one really working that angle, has been their relationship with Charming. The most serious threat they faced was Zoebel’s attempt to turn Charming against them, and now the replacement of the local PD with the County Sherriff.
The ordinary citizen is not going to care about gun running, and maybe not even drug muling, as long as the business and associated violence is kept out of Charming, which the club has done. Prostitution and porn, on the other hand, especially if handled relatively locally, can blow back hard on them, as happened with Hale’s Japanese investors.
The Sons’ claim to be protecting Charming might fall hollow if, instead of castrating and killing the rapist of a prominent citizen’s daughter, they found themselves protecting and financing the porn studio or prostitution ring where a Charming girl found employment after running away from smothering parents. It’s never their darling girl’s fault, or their own parenting, so then maybe the blame goes to those bikers who are always hanging around Luanne’s studio or Nero’s establishment, and Hale has his next PR example.
I am bothered by the prostitution business story line…it’s obvious that somehow SAMCRO (again) will find themselves in over their head and will need to bail themselves out (again) of a situation where everyone involved is smarter than they are (again). I like Jimmy Smits on this show…I just wish his role wasn’t so choreographed.
I agree with everything in this review except for the part about Opie and his kids. I thought this episode felt so hollow. It felt at times during the episode that Opie’s death was an after thought and you didn’t really get the impact that his death had on SAMCRO. I was really hoping this episode would have kicked everything up a notch but it seemed like everything stayed the same except for Jax’s deal with Nero. There was such an opportunity to make this episode as powerful as last weeks and it really disappointed. I think you are right, there are just way to many things going on right now to focus on the characters. But, Charlie Hunnam’s performance has been absolutely fantastic. Gemma feels almost like a different person because the balance you mention is missing. I wasn’t sure how I felt when the episode was over, but hollow for the most part is a pretty accurate description. Also the song at the end was brilliant.
Jane, I felt the same way. I wish they hadn’t of wasted the time with the saving the hooker at the motel plot which felt sort of out of place in this episode and something they could’ve done any week other than the week following Opie’s death. (And as an aside, I’ve never seen this Ashley Tisdale before but she cannot act to save her life.)
On the up side, next week’s episode looks more promising, with Jax threatening the sleazy mayor.
A disappointing episode to be sure, which has become the norm for SOA. And I agree with Tisdale not able to act – excruciating stuff.
Tisdale’s role was so inconsequential that I’m wondering if someone owed her agent a favor.
C’mon, you mean a bloody tag-team biker bitch fight doesn’t automatically make for a great episode?
OK, I’m probably an idiot but why is the episode called Stolen Huffy? Did I miss something?
I took it as possibly a reference to the photo of Jax and Opie as kids on bikes. Maybe one of the bikes (Huffy) was stolen, maybe their first foray into crime together.
Thanks, Troopermsu, that makes a little sense, tho one might hope it would be clearer. I too wondered where the heck that title came from. No one in the episode was “huffing,” tho I guess you could argue that Clay has been huffing and puffing, what with needing the oxygen tank.
The Huffy definitely refers to bicycles. I interpreted it as having to do with that last photo of Jax and Opie together as kids on their bikes, and that “Stolen Huffy” is a metaphor for Opie (and innocence) as having been stolen away.
With the arrested whores, the Tisdale plotline, the deal with Nero, etc. “Stolen Hussies” would have made slightly more sense.
Also, at the beginning, I immediately thought when they rode by the two kids on bikes that that was a vision of the past for Jax. And I believe–although I’ll have to watch it again to be sure–that the two kids on the bikes were the same two kids in the photo, that is Opie and Jax before the loss of innocence. I have to admit, I kind of liked that touch.
Amen Kyle! Ive posted the exact same thing several times. It’s bizarre how the comments are always either negative or positive depending on what the reviewer said. I liked this episode and I don’t know what huge change people were expecting since the episode took place in a single day. I’m sure in future episodes we will see the true impact of Opie’s death.
But there was a “huge change” in Jax right after Opie died in last week’s show – right at the end, the way he talked to Tig and Chibs, and then even to Pope. That’s what everyone was talking about last week, even Sutter in that interview. And I think a lot of people thought that this was going to continue and instead Jax seemed to act (this week) the same as he always did. I’m sure the character is meant to change over future episodes but it sure seemed like Opie’s death caused this big transformation in Jax last week.
I watch SOA for pure pleasure. I’m not into insights or should haves. This episode was excellent like all the rest. Yes, some things seem contrived, yeah, so. It’s make believe. These characters are not like us, so how do you know how they may react to any given situation. Jax, obviously, profoundly sad about Opie. His only friend, the other guys are just his brothers. Opie and his kids, he had never taken care of them, before or now, so get over it. He cared about Jax, period. He did what he did for him. Jax knows, that’s all that counts. Don’t like SOA, quit complaining and stop watching.
Great logic here… fans of the show shouldn’t be allowed to express a negative opinion of an episode? Sorry, but this was a poorly written and directed episode. There was little to move the overall plot along, we didn’t see a major transformation in Jax like many had anticipated, and the reaction from most of Opie’s friends wasn’t portrayed in a realistic fashion.
This is my only major complaint with SOA. The 2 previous episodes were outstanding and this one was poor. There are a lot of good moments and bad moments for this tv show and this episode was one of the bad ones.
The episode took place in a single day! What did you expect to happen? Did you think jax would become an entirely different person in 24 hours? Sometimes a trauma takes time to sink in and once you are over the shock then maybe a person will change.
Just posted this a minute ago above, but here goes again:
But there was a “huge change” in Jax right after Opie died in last week’s show – right at the end, the way he talked to Tig and Chibs, and then even to Pope. That’s what everyone was talking about last week, even Sutter in that interview. And I think a lot of people thought that this was going to continue and instead Jax seemed to act (this week) the same as he always did. I’m sure the character is meant to change over future episodes but it sure seemed like Opie’s death caused this big transformation in Jax last week.
This show has gone down hill so much. If I wanted to see a bunch of obnoxious women fighting, I’d watch those awful ‘housewives’ shows, not SOA.
Certainly my least favorite episode of the season by far. Felt clunky.
My major take away was how far Tara has fallen. She’s 100% turned into Gemma Jr. as she has completely transformed into biker trash. I wonder if this is her now or if she’s just realing b/c of what happened to her hand?
The whole time Gemma is pounding on the madam, I’m saying to myself “Stay out of it Tara, just stay out…” and then she picks up the tire iron, of all the ways she could have intervened.
I also like how they show (if not that this issue exists) how the female side of this underworld is kind of discrete from the men’s. Tara doesn’t get help to stop the others fighting, Gemma and Nero’s “bitch” take matters into their own hands whenever they feel like it, the various fueds and conflicts and alliances between the different women, including Gemma, Tara, Wendy, Cherry, Donna, Mary, Lyla, Ima, Maureen, Fiona and all the rest, which seem to have almost nothing to do with what is passing between or among the men who bring all these disparate women into contact with each other.
Ashley Tisdale….thank God, good riddance! Too much time wasted on her. Tara falling for Gemma’s crap again, really? A cat fight with the ladies, really? I hope you guys enjoyed it because it was just stupid. You would think a woman who is schooled and becomes a doctor would not revert back to acting like a 16 year old street thug. Not only that, Tara blew it – Gemma could have got a good ass-whipping that is soo deserved as this point! Someone from the club, like Jax, should have attempted some sort of Eulogy for Opie for goodness sake. The man deserved at least that! No revenge for Opie’s death – OK for now – everything has to be sorted out and regrouped – BUT – oh no many gotta go down for Opie’s death! It’s the main thing keeping me watching. I can’t wait until Jax rips it all open.
And where were Opie’s kids and his mother? They not only weren’t at the funeral, they weren’t even mentioned. I get that shows don’t want to pay actors to show up for just a scene or two, but he did have those blood ties outside of the club. Sheeesh!
I remember from the first season (I think it was the first) that Donna had a family and I think they gave Opie his job when he was trying to distance himself from the club. You’d think they’d take the kids instead of Lyla. There are lots of continuity problems like that where characters or plot threads just seem to drop off.
I wonder if in this case we’re to assume that Opie’s mother and kids might be at the funeral and not the wake at the clubhouse.
I think sutter wanted this episode to feel hollow ,think about it theres so much turmoil with so many in the club . They are all a little numb and apprehensive of the future of samcro . I got the feeling while shocked and saddened by the sight of Opies lifeless body they are all thinking about there own demise . Its coming and they know it . so even thou everyone wanted and certain closing chapter to Opies time . the vlub really couldnt get past the reality of their future and its inevitable crimson conclusion. signes SOA SUPERFAN
Oh and by the way Emma Jean isnt going anywhere they showed her in next weeks preview . I see trouble for Jax with her call it a hunch
Yeah, I noticed that too, which is unfortunate. Also, an epic fail on the part of the makeup department, as Emma Jean showed absolutely NO signs of being beat up by Gemma. Last night’s ep. would have taken place 24-48 hrs. after the raid, so surely she’d still have cuts and bruises all over her face.
Not a single mention of the C.O. and getting revenge on him at least since Jax can’t take down Pope. That was disappointing.
Also if all Sutter wanted to do was showcase his wife, we should change the show to Sons of Gemma and be done with it. I am so bored with Gemma and Tara’s characters. We get it Gemma is manipulative and evil and Tara is damaged and becoming Gemma. No need to spend half of an episode on them.
I definitely disagree… Gemma and Tara make the show.
Sons of Gemma thats pretty damn funny Eddie
I look for Ryan Hurst to become more involved behind the camera and direct a future episode count on it
I found the episode enjoyable overall while I was watching it, although I kept wondering what just didn’t feel right. Sure, there was Gemma being Gemma, but that’s something I always find myself having to overlook. It was Jax. While I understand his need to restrain himself in the Warden’s office with Pope after seeing his best Huffy buddy killed, it would have been more human to see him lose it somewhere tonight, and there was opportunity. He could have snapped when the two Mexican gang guys confronted him, and started a tidy little war, but he was very level headed throughout, having the courtesy to ask Nero if there was anything he could do to help (on the day of Opie’s wake), and having the foresight and business acumen to establish a new revenue stream with Nero’s prostitution ring. I guess the writers were trying to get us to believe that Opie’s death strengthened Jax’s resolved and steeled his gaze or somesuch, but it didn’t really fit with who they’ve told us Jax is to this point.
Still an enjoyable hour of television, and (for me) not nearly as bad as the last couple of seasons have been, but not their strongest effort. I did find the closing of the casket scene to be affecting, and I’m glad they sent Opie off (somewhat) well. Although, it did feel more like a nod to Ryan Hurst than a goodbye to Opie.
This episode had me falling asleep. I didn’t care at all about the rescue of the prostitute, and I thought Opie’s funeral got short shrift. Could no one even eulogize him? Yeah, maybe we’ll see more reaction to his death in the future, but this episode would’ve been a great time for that. Instead, I basically tuned out for 3/4 of it.
Hard to believe that Tara kicks the living hell out of a hardcore pro from the prostitution business…she did the initial damage BEFORE she started using her cast as a weapon. … Opie was massively depressed. He said he didn’t think he loved anybody before he went to jail. He’d long since decided his kids were better off without him. … There’s gotta be some reason for all this Gemma. The Nero story angle has to wind up being gigantic for Jax. But, it feels after seeing the reactions on the faces of Clay and the new guys that the real story will be that they don’t want to play along with Pope, think that it’s foolish to be admittedly fearful of the guy. I thought it was really interesting that Jax openly said “fear” drove his reaction to Pope. The macho posturing does yield to common sense at some point. … And, of course Ashley Tisdale’s prostitute winds up playing a big role. She didn’t pick “Sons” as her first, big adult role in a drama so she could take a beating, crash on Jax’s bike and head to Indiana. She’s no big deal to most of you, but I’ve got a teen daughter who grew up watching Tisdale on the Disney Channel…
I disagree utterly with Geoff’s take on this episode. DarkDoug explained pretty thouroughly Opie’s relationship with his kids.
Jax’s reaction is perhaps more up to interpretation, but my intrepretation is that he was shaken to his core by Opie’s death. Jax has been a charactor that hasn’t always taken responsibility. Be president of SAMCRO, sure sounds like fun. Guess I’ll do it because I dont’ trust other to do the job. Now he has owned his position in SAMCRO. He excercised authority with confidence. He makes plans for the long haul that he seemingly wants to stick to. He looks to the club to take responsibility for Opie’s kids and widow. He is harder now. Less wishy washy. Pimping girls, sure. Seems like a better job than smuggling drugs. The brashness that led him to yell and scream, and throw tantrums to get his way has died with Opie. Now he is colder. More calculating. This is a Jax capable of action, which is clear character growth from Season 1 emo Jax.
I liked this episode alot. I think Geoff will like it too when he sees where I think it is leading for the rest of the season, and the rest of the series.
So far, Jax showing Lyla the club, and saying “This is your family now” was one of the strongest moments the show has ever done.
Watching on netflix. Opie committed suicide. He told his porn star ex that he didnt think he loved anybody. He mentally checked out already… purposely got himself hauled into jail by assaulting the arresting police officer when he wasnt on the list for arrest. Then he essentially volunteered himself to the death fight by headbutting the guard.He committed suicide…
