“Sons of Anarchy”s” final season premiere was the most-watched episode in FX history
Accounting for DVR viewers, 9.25 million tuned in for the Season 7 premiere.
“Conan” devoting a week to George Harrison
Beck, Norah Jones and Harrison”s son Dhani will perform the late Beatle”s songs the week of Sept. 22-25, as part of a promotion for the re-release of Harrison”s first six solo albums.
“Daredevil” adds Scott Glenn
The recent “Leftovers” vet is the latest big name to join Marvel”s Netflix series.
HBO orders “Factory Man” miniseries from producer Tom Hanks
Hanks tweeted about Beth Macy”s book “Factory Man: How One Furniture Maker Battled Offshoring, Stayed Local – And Helped Save An American Town” this summer, and now he”s producing a miniseries based on that book.
Join The Discussion: Log In With