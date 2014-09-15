“Sons of Anarchy”s” final season premiere was the most-watched episode in FX history

Accounting for DVR viewers, 9.25 million tuned in for the Season 7 premiere.

“Conan” devoting a week to George Harrison

Beck, Norah Jones and Harrison”s son Dhani will perform the late Beatle”s songs the week of Sept. 22-25, as part of a promotion for the re-release of Harrison”s first six solo albums.

“Daredevil” adds Scott Glenn

The recent “Leftovers” vet is the latest big name to join Marvel”s Netflix series.

HBO orders “Factory Man” miniseries from producer Tom Hanks

Hanks tweeted about Beth Macy”s book “Factory Man: How One Furniture Maker Battled Offshoring, Stayed Local – And Helped Save An American Town” this summer, and now he”s producing a miniseries based on that book.