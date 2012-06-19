Sony Classics gets ‘Excited’ with Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas

In a move that should surprise no one, Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all North American rights to Pedro Almodóvar’s next film, currently titled “I’m So Excited.”

The ensemble comedy marks the first time Almodóvar favorites Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas will appear in the same film.

“Excited” is scheduled to begin production in July for a summer 2013 release. The cast is packed with Almodóvar regulars including Javier Cámara (“Talk to Her”), Cecilia Roth (“All About My Mother”), Lola Dueñas (“Volver”) and Blanca Suárez (“The Skin I Live In”).

Cruz, Banderas and Paz Vega are billed as “special collaborations” — which sounds like an indication of cameos or smaller roles. It’s only the second Almodóvar film for Vega, who had a small but memorable part in the silent film segment of “Talk to Her.”

Sony Classics has released the last six Almodóvar films in the U.S., including award season favorites “All About My Mother,” “Talk to Her” and “Volver.”

Additional cast members set for “I’m So Excited” include Raul Arévalo, Carlos Areces, Antonio de la Torre, Hugo Silva, Willy Toledo, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, José Luis Torrijo, José María Yazpik and Laya Martí.