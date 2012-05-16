Sony picks up Pierce Brosnan film ‘Love is All You Need’

Golden Globe nominee Pierce Brosnan will head to the Mediterranean Sea for the “All You Need Is Love,” from Oscar-winning Danish director Susanne Bier.

Sony Pictures Classics announced today that they have acquired all North American rights to the film from TrustNordisk.

In a change of pace for Bier, “Love” is a romantic comedy set in Sorrento, Italy. There, a group of lonely hearts deal with romance, jealousy and loneliness, while trying to make significant changes in their lives. It also stars Trine Dyrholm and Paprika Steen.

“Susanne Bier’s latest screenplay is intelligent, brave and so much fun. Audiences will really embrace this film. It is great to have Susanne, Sisse, Peter, Rikke and everyone at Trust Nordisk back in the Sony Classics family where they belong,” said Sony Pictures Classics in a release.

TrustNordisk’s Rikke Ennis adds, “Sony Classics is family and it makes so much sense that Susanne Bier”s new film is with them. They did a tremendous job on ‘In a Better World’ and we are looking very much forward to the reaction of the American audience on ‘Love is All You Need.”

Bier’s “In a Better World” picked up the foreign language Oscar in 2010. Her last English-language film was 2007’s “Things We Lost in the Fire,” starring Benicio del Toro and Halle Berry and John Carroll Lynch.

Brosnan was recently seen in “Remember Me,” “I Don’t Know How She Does It” and on A&E’s Stephen King adaptation “Bag of Bones.” He was nominated for a Golden Globe for 2005’s “The Matador,” and received critical kudos for his work in Roman Polanski’s “The Ghost Writer,” opposite Ewan McGregor.