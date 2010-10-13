Sony Pictures has ‘no comment’ on ‘Spider-Man’ facing the Lizard

Only two days after Sony Pictures announced that Rhys Ifans had joined the cast of Marc Webb’s “Spider-Man” reboot, the studio is already faced with a report on just what villain the former “Notting Hill” star is on board for.
Sony noted in its initial release that the filmmakers preferred not to reveal which character Ifans would be playing.Â Today, a report from The Wrap declares Ifans will be portraying Dr. Curt Connors, better known as the Lizard.Â HitFix contacted Sony about the report, but consistent with their hopes on keeping the identity of Ifans character a secret, the studio officially has no comment on the matter.
In Spider-Man comic book lore, Connors is a scientist who uses an experimental drug to successfully regrow one of his missing limbs.Â Unfortunately, the serum has the disastrous side effect of turning him into reptilian monster.Â Spider-Man eventually helped “cure” Connors, but time and time again the creature returned to wreak havoc.
In both Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 2” and “Spider-Man 3,” actor Dylan Baker portrayed Connors, but the character never turned into his reptilian alter ego.
Coincidentally, in a poll on HitFix, 22% of all respondents voted hey wanted Ifans to play the Lizard. The Vulture and Electro tied for second with 18% followed by Mysterio with 17%, the Green Goblin with 14% and Kraven the Hunter with just 12% of the votes.
The new “Spider-Man” also stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.Â Production is expected to begin this spring for a July 3, 2012 release.
This only reminds us how Dylan Baker is one more thread left hanging thanks to Sony ditching Raimi and everything his team has labored to set up. I would have preferred seeing Dylan Baker’s version pay off. No disrespect to Marc Webb but he is on a project that never should happen. Then there’ll be ANOTHER Spider-Man when the musical is filmed. It’s a mess. Sony really deserves a clinker. I’m not going to this new one.
I agree completely. There is no good news regarding Spider-Man since Raimi and company left (or got shown out).
Raimi’s Spider-Man was one of the few good super-hero series going. Sony and Avi Arad deserve to be tarred and feathered for their SM3 interference in what could have been a brilliant trilogy.
I have no interest in this reboot and its cast.
P.S. Please fix this #$%$#% website. I’m constantly having trouble posting.
Anyone noticed how *little* this article has to say? Yes, Rhys Ifans has signed on to the cast. Yes, he has been rumoured to play The Lizard. That’s old news and has already been covered.
The only new, and actually very minor, thing this article is that Sony Pictures “has no comment on the matter”. And that is a given since Sony is bound to be secretive on this project and no one expects them to reveal the details right now.
This article just seemed like an excuse to cash in on a very popular topic right now.
A total and complete disappointment if this is true. I am one of many who see this train wreck about to happen. (see the last superman movie…) I wish they just would of made a fourth movie using Dylan Baker’s character. He is a great actor. They would of had another gem like what Alfred Molina did for Spider-man 2. I will not see the next film.
