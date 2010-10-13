Sony Pictures has ‘no comment’ on ‘Spider-Man’ facing the Lizard

Only two days after Sony Pictures announced that Rhys Ifans had joined the cast of Marc Webb’s “Spider-Man” reboot, the studio is already faced with a report on just what villain the former “Notting Hill” star is on board for.

Sony noted in its initial release that the filmmakers preferred not to reveal which character Ifans would be playing.Â Today, a report from The Wrap declares Ifans will be portraying Dr. Curt Connors, better known as the Lizard.Â HitFix contacted Sony about the report, but consistent with their hopes on keeping the identity of Ifans character a secret, the studio officially has no comment on the matter.

In Spider-Man comic book lore, Connors is a scientist who uses an experimental drug to successfully regrow one of his missing limbs.Â Unfortunately, the serum has the disastrous side effect of turning him into reptilian monster.Â Spider-Man eventually helped “cure” Connors, but time and time again the creature returned to wreak havoc.

In both Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 2” and “Spider-Man 3,” actor Dylan Baker portrayed Connors, but the character never turned into his reptilian alter ego.

Coincidentally, in a poll on HitFix, 22% of all respondents voted hey wanted Ifans to play the Lizard. The Vulture and Electro tied for second with 18% followed by Mysterio with 17%, the Green Goblin with 14% and Kraven the Hunter with just 12% of the votes.

The new “Spider-Man” also stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.Â Production is expected to begin this spring for a July 3, 2012 release.