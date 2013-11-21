Sony planning ‘Spider-Man’ movie spin-offs, but for which characters?

Spider-Man’s cinematic universe is expanding.
Sony is planning a number of spin-off films involving other heroes and villains in the web-crawler’s universe, according to studio chief Michael Lynton during a Q&A with analysts on Thursday.
“We do very much have the ambition about creating a bigger universe around Spider-Man,” said Lynton. “There are a number of scripts in the works.”
Lynton also mentioned that the studio is “working closely with Marvel and Disney” on the proposed spin-offs, though according to Deadline he is most likely talking about any merchandising opportunities surrounding the films (Sony only owns film rights to Spider-Man; Marvel and Disney still own merchandising rights) and not alluding to some sort of on-screen crossover between Spidey and the characters featured in Marvel/Disney’s “Avengers” series.
No specifics on which characters might get their own spin-offs have been offered at this time.
If spidey not in it then why bother?
What other heroes could they possibly have movie rights to as part of the Spider-Man deal? Spider-Girl? Jackpot? Frog-Man?
ON SECOND THOUGHT… I’d totally watch a Fabulous Frog-Man movie.
I’m pretty sure the spin-off they have in mind is that long-rumored Venom movie.