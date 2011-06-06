Sony preps sequel to Angelina Jolie spy thriller ‘Salt’

As hinted at by the ending of the first film, sexy secret agent Evelyn Salt will be back in a “Salt” sequel.

Deadline.com reports that Angelina Jolie is interested in returning to the role.

Screenwriter Kurt Wimmer (“Street Kings,” the upcoming “Total Recall” remake) has already started writing the sequel for Jolie to reprise her starring role. In the first film, she played a CIA agent who’s accused of being a Russian sleeper spy with a mission to assassinate the Russian prime minister. Liev Schreiber and Chiwetel Ejiofor also starred.

Phillip Noyce (“Clear and Present Danger”) directed the first film, but hasn’t yet signed on for the sequel.

“Salt” earned nearly $300 million worldwide for Sony Pictures.

Jolie can currently be heard in DreamWorks Animation’s “Kung Fu Panda 2,” and recently starred alongside Johnny Depp in “The Tourist.”