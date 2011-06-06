Sony preps sequel to Angelina Jolie spy thriller ‘Salt’

06.06.11 7 years ago

As hinted at by the ending of the first film, sexy secret agent Evelyn Salt will be back in a “Salt” sequel.

Deadline.com reports that Angelina Jolie is interested in returning to the role.

Screenwriter Kurt Wimmer (“Street Kings,” the upcoming “Total Recall” remake) has already started writing the sequel for Jolie to reprise her starring role. In the first film, she played a CIA agent who’s accused of being a Russian sleeper spy with a mission to assassinate the Russian prime minister. Liev Schreiber and Chiwetel Ejiofor also starred.

Phillip Noyce (“Clear and Present Danger”) directed the first film, but hasn’t yet signed on for the sequel.

“Salt” earned nearly $300 million worldwide for Sony Pictures.

Jolie can currently be heard in DreamWorks Animation’s “Kung Fu Panda 2,” and recently starred alongside Johnny Depp in “The Tourist.”

 

Around The Web

TAGSANGELINA JOLIEKURT WIMMERPHILLIP NOYCEsalt

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP