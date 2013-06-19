Soot-filled teaser poster for ‘Out of the Furnace’ plays up heavy-hitting cast

#Christian Bale
06.19.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

When it was announced this week that Relativity has moved the release date of Scott Cooper’s “Crazy Heart” follow-up “Out of the Furnace” from October 4 to November 27, I wondered what that might mean for the film’s original film festival circuit plans. And indeed, as I hear it now, the plan is to skip that altogether and keep the mystery going until it hits screens in a post-Thanksgiving frame that has done well for recent Oscar players like “The King’s Speech,” “The Artist” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Of course, all of those films built word of mouth at Toronto, and this is a star-studded film that therefore plays well to that environment. So things could change. Relativity, per president Robbie Brenner’s quote, sees awards in this film’s future and that’s all certainly part of the box office strategy, too (as it always is). It’ll be interesting to see how it navigates the always crowded waters of that late-November, early-December frame.

Meanwhile, a teaser poster for the film has dropped, playing up that aforementioned cast and the murky atmosphere of the revenge thriller. Just the title and the heavy-hitting names. Give it a look below, and expect the first trailer to hit sometime very soon. For more, check out my interview with Cooper about the road after “Crazy Heart” and the full plate of potential projects he’s loaded up here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christian Bale
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSCASEY AFFLECKCHRISTIAN BALECRAZY HEARTFOREST WHITAKERIn ContentionOUT OF THE FURNACESam ShepardSCOTT COOPERWILLEM DAFOEWOODY HARRELSONZOE SALDANA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP