‘Sopranos’ star James Gandolfini dead at 51

“The Sopranos” star James Gandolfini has died at the age of 51.
The three-time Emmy winner’s managers Mark Armstrong and Nancy Sanders confirm that Gandolfini died while on vacation in Italy. Cause of death is believed to be a heart attack.
“It is with immense sorrow that we report our client James Gandolfini passed away today while on holiday in Rome, Italy,” Armstrong and Sanders state. “Our hearts are shattered and we will miss him deeply. He and his family were part of our family for many years and we are all grieving.”
When David Chase cast Gandolfini as anxiety-prone mobster Tony Soprano, Gandolfini was a veteran character actor best known for roles in films like “Get Shorty,” “Crimson Tide” and “True Romance,” but he became an immediate star when “The Sopranos” premiered in in 1999.
“He was a genius. Anyone who saw him even in the smallest of his performances knows that,” Chase said in a statement. “He is one of the greatest actors of this or any time. A great deal of that genius resided in those sad eyes. I remember telling him many times, ‘You don’t get it. You’re like Mozart” There would be silence at the other end of the phone. For Deborah and Michael and Lilliana this is crushing. And it’s bad for the rest of the world. He wasn’t easy sometimes. But he was my partner, he was my brother in ways I can’t explain and never will be able to explain.”
Through Gandolfini’s portrayal, Tony Soprano became one of the iconic characters in television history and the actor was nominated for six acting Emmys, winning in 2000, 2001 and 2003.
Gandolfini was also nominated for four Golden Globes, winning one. He also won three individual Screen Actors Guild Awards as an individual and two more as part of the “Sopranos” ensemble. The Television Critics Association honored Gandolfini with the group’s Individual Achievement in Drama award in 1999, 2000 and 2001, the only actor to win three awards in the category.
In a statement, HBO says, “We’re all in shock and feeling immeasurable sadness at the loss of a beloved member of our family. He was special man, a great talent, but more importantly a gentle and loving person who treated everyone no matter their title or position with equal respect. He touched so many of us over the years with his humor, his warmth and his humility. Our hearts go out to his wife and children during this terrible time. He will be deeply missed by all of us.”
Adds Chris Albrecht, who headed HBO during the run of “The Sopranos,” “Jimmy was the spiritual core of our Sopranos family, and I am stunned at this devastating loss. He was a great talent, but an even better man. My thoughts are with his family.”
Since “The Sopranos” ended, Gandolfini has worked in a producing capacity for HBO, earning Emmy nods for the documentary “Alive Day Memories: Home From Iraq” and the telefilm “Hemingway and Gellhorn,” while the premium cable network made multiple attempts to develop new series projects for him to act in.
Feature credits for Gandolfini included “In the Loop,” “The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3,” “Where the Wild Things Are” and “Killing Them Softly.” Gandolfini was most recently seen in David Chase’s feature directing debut “Not Fade Away” and in “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.” He had been working on Fox Searchlight’s “Animal Rescue” opposite Tom Hardy and Noomi Rapace.
Gandolfini is survived by wife Deborah Lin, daughter Liliana, born in October, and teenage son Michael.
Stay tuned, obviously, for more details as we learn them.
Dude started sounding pretty bad about halfway through the Sopranos. Like he was having breathing problems. At first I thought it was part of his role, but I noticed it in every movie he did after that as well. I heard he just recently had a kid too. RIP.
Yea, he wasnt a very healthy man.
This sucks on so many levels. Not Gandolfini, not now. RIP…you loss will be felt world-round, sir.
His performance as Tony Soprano was one the great characters in the history of acting, whether TV, film, or theater. A shame he won’t have the opportunity to surpass it.
Wow, I had no idea he was that young. Very sad.
What a shock, mythoughts and prayers are with his family.His talent will be missed.
This was shocking news. Whether or not you were a fan of the Sopranos, you have to admit Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano the TV landscape.
An excellent character actor who is a touchstone of the indelible changing sphere of television on the Sopranos. I’m heartbroken for his family and close friends.
I’m in shock.
I felt like there was so much more to see even with all his current projects.
Sad news. Tony Soprano has been a defining character in TV history. Favorite moment easily was when he,saved that idiot AJ from killing himself. Hardcore mob boss who loved his family. Thoughts and prayers.
So so sad. I gasped when I saw the announcement online. He was a great talent — The Sopranos changed everything in the way of American entertainment and movie making and it’s impossible to imagine how it would have fared without all that he brought to that wonderful role. He carried that thing from start to finish.
I watched everything he did after that chapter was over — was always impressed — and was so looking forward to what he had coming up next.
Touching that he died in Rome. I can only hope that his last days there in that beautiful and ancient city were happy ones.
So bummed out. His work on behalf of the war wounded in this latest war of ours was really heartfelt and commendable. Heartbroken. No one else to fill those shoes.
Couldn’t agree more! Thanks for mentioning his documentary “Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq”. I STRONGLY recommend it to everyone! It’s brilliant.
Another talent lost, sad. May his loved ones find succor in these trying times. RIP.
Should have taken the gun and left the cannoli.
I am surprised at the comments in re to the story rather than the sad reality that a great actor has passed. Certainly only reputable sources confirmed this sad fact. I loved tony saprano , he was a deeper person and contributor to the arts. You are loved and will be truly missed James.
Oh so sad! I remembered that tv show
NNNNOOOOOO!!!! He wasn’t even that old!
It’s time to stop believin’ ;_; RIP in peace
RIP JAMES GANDOLFINI….
RIP James Gandolfini. This is very sad.
Once again, I’m in a state of shock at the passing of an actor so young.
I was always hoping for a Sopranos movie, but I guess that’s not going to happen.
Still, I loved what he did in that & movies like True Romance, Crimson Tide & Get Shorty.
And like the Soprano theme song…he learnt to shine.
Rest in Peace, James.
You are and will always be a legend!
Tony Soprano!
Rest In Peace James Gandolfini ! The greatest portrayal of a mob figure hands down & the most talented seem to almost always die young.
There were great TV actors before James Gandolfini, but in retrospect I cant think of any character before Tony Soprano that was as complex, nuanced, and multifaceted. Gandolfini in 1999 with Chase, paved the way for many complex TV characters to follow, from Walter White, to Don Draper to Omar and McNulty. I cant think of a precursor, but maybe someone can offer one up. There were certainly plenty of great performances (from the cast of West Wing all the way back to Carol O’Connor), but I cant think of one that required such emotional range as well as the ability to be both bigger than life, and smaller than anyone else all in the same hour.
This is awful. Rest in peace, sir.
talents that come every half century, Olivier,Brando, ours Gandolfini
