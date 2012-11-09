Watch: Soundgarden’s chilling ‘Been Away Too Long’; announces 2013 tour dates

For Soundgarden fans, the rock band has, indeed, “Been Away Too Long.” Thankfully, the group has unleashed an uneasy music video for that track to ease their mind.

The impressive clip is almost entirely in slow-motion, with a mental patient making her way through a ward that’s between “Session 9” and “Shutter Island.” The wintry setting also hosts German shepherds and gas-masked military guards and she flees through a maze of snow and skulls. It’s actually pretty awesome, her attempt to escape and the shattering finale. The creepy director-genius Josh Graham helmed; the art director has also worked with Neurosis, so that makes some sense.

“Been Away Too Long” is the first official single from “King Animal,” the cover art to which leads the overall design to the vid. The entire 13-track set is streaming on iTunes currently. “King Animal” is Soundgarden’s first album of originals in 16 years and arrives next week (Nov. 13) through Seven Four Entertainment/Republic.

In promotion, the band is hitting the road in 2013, with some warm-up dates this month. All shows are listed below the clip.

11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd”s Bush Empire

11/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/17 – Hollywood, CA @ Fonda Theatre

01/18 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

01/19 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre

01/20 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

01/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

01/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

01/25 – Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy

01/26 – Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy

01/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

01/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Threatre

01/30 – Chicago, IL @ Rivera Theatre

02/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

02/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

02/06 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

02/07 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

02/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern