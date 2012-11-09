Watch: Soundgarden’s chilling ‘Been Away Too Long’; announces 2013 tour dates

For Soundgarden fans, the rock band has, indeed, “Been Away Too Long.” Thankfully, the group has unleashed an uneasy music video for that track to ease their mind.
The impressive clip is almost entirely in slow-motion, with a mental patient making her way through a ward that’s between “Session 9” and “Shutter Island.” The wintry setting also hosts German shepherds and gas-masked military guards and she flees through a maze of snow and skulls. It’s actually pretty awesome, her attempt to escape and the shattering finale. The creepy director-genius Josh Graham helmed; the art director has also worked with Neurosis, so that makes some sense.
“Been Away Too Long” is the first official single from “King Animal,” the cover art to which leads the overall design to the vid. The entire 13-track set is streaming on iTunes currently. “King Animal” is Soundgarden’s first album of originals in 16 years and arrives next week (Nov. 13) through Seven Four Entertainment/Republic.
In promotion, the band is hitting the road in 2013, with some warm-up dates this month. All shows are listed below the clip.
11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd”s Bush Empire
11/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/17 – Hollywood, CA @ Fonda Theatre
01/18 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
01/19 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre
01/20 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
01/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
01/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
01/25 – Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy
01/26 – Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy
01/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
01/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Threatre
01/30 – Chicago, IL @ Rivera Theatre
02/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
02/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
02/06 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
02/07 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
02/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
02/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Join The Discussion: Log In With