Soundgarden reunites for first gig in 13 years Friday night

Most of us have to wait until August’s Lollapalooza to see a reunited Soundgarden, but if you”re in Seattle, you can see them tomorrow night.

The band, who last performed together in 1997, will play Friday night at Seattle”s Showbox at the Market, according to billboard.com. It marks the quartet”s first gig since announcing its reunion earlier this year.

On the next day, fans all over the country can go to their local indie record shop as part of National Record Store Day and purchase the group”s first 7-inch single, “Hunted Down,” backed with “Nothing to Say.” The single first came out 23 years ago on Sub Pop. The band’s website notes that for one week and $10, fans can order a t-shirt featuring the vinyl artwork.

Soundgarden is comprised of singer Chris Cornell, bassist Ben Shepherd, guitarist Kim Thayil and drummer Matt Cameron, who is also Pearl Jam”s drummer.