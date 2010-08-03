Soundgarden set to release retrospective ‘Telephantasm’ on Sept. 28

08.03.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

It”s not the album of all new material that fans have been clamoring for, but it will do. Today, Soundgarden announced that it will release “Telephantasm” on Sept. 28.

The retrospective includes tunes from all previous Soundgarden releases, as well as “Black Rain,” a previously unreleased track from the “Badmotorfinger” era.

Additionally, the group will put out its first DVD, but gave no details on what that will include other than “never before-seen videos.”

Soundgarden, which reunited earlier this year, headlines Lollapalooza which begins on Aug. 8.

 

Around The Web

TAGSBadmotorfingerblack rainsoundgardentelephantasm

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP