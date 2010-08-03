Soundgarden set to release retrospective ‘Telephantasm’ on Sept. 28

It”s not the album of all new material that fans have been clamoring for, but it will do. Today, Soundgarden announced that it will release “Telephantasm” on Sept. 28.

The retrospective includes tunes from all previous Soundgarden releases, as well as “Black Rain,” a previously unreleased track from the “Badmotorfinger” era.

Additionally, the group will put out its first DVD, but gave no details on what that will include other than “never before-seen videos.”

Soundgarden, which reunited earlier this year, headlines Lollapalooza which begins on Aug. 8.