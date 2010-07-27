Soundgarden to play Lollapalooza pre-show Aug. 5 in Chicago

Soundgarden is headlining Lollapalooza Aug. 8 in Chicago, but true fans will want to be at the band”s private show at the intimate Vic Theater on Aug. 5. The theater, which is beautiful, holds around 1000 or so. This will mark the second time Soundgarden has held a special show for its fan club members since reuniting. The first was in April in Seattle under the name Nudedragons.Plus, this way, you won’t have to decide between Soundgarden and Arcade Fire on Sunday.

To qualify for ticktets, fans need to sign up for free at Soundgarden World and request a pair of tickets. Entry will end July 29. The winners will be randomly drawn and notified on July 30. Winners must purchase their tickets that same day.

You must be 18 to atted. The show is paperless and will be distributed at will call the day of the show. No single tickets sold (also no cost on the tickets yet) and all sales are final.

Soundgarden is asking only fans who have a realistic chance of going to the show to apply. In a missive to fans they say who should not apply: “For example, if you live in Slovenia and really, really, really want to go,

but there’s no frickin’ way you’re flying all the way to Chicago for the show, don’t make it harder for someone who can attend by putting in a request.” Enough said.