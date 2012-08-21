Soundgarden’s comeback album to be titled ‘King Animal’

08.21.12 6 years ago

Soundgarden are continuing their comeback adventure with the release of their first new studio album in more than 15 years, and now it has a name: “King Animal.” 

It’s the group’s first release since 1996’s “Down on the Upside,” and follows their extensive touring schedule since reuniting in 2010. 

As a taste of what fans can expect from “Animal,” Chris Cornell and co. released a thirty-second preview of the track “Worse Dreams.” The accompanying footage shows the Seattle grunge gods (who look older, but still young-at-heart) in the studio and on the road at some of their recent reunion tour stops. 

Watch the preview here:

Boy, Cornell can sure still scream. 

Soundgarden released the new song “Live to Rise” earlier this year as part of “The Avengers” soundtrack. 

“King Animal” will be unleashed November 13.

