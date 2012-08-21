Soundgarden’s comeback album to be titled ‘King Animal’

Soundgarden are continuing their comeback adventure with the release of their first new studio album in more than 15 years, and now it has a name: “King Animal.”



It’s the group’s first release since 1996’s “Down on the Upside,” and follows their extensive touring schedule since reuniting in 2010.

As a taste of what fans can expect from “Animal,” Chris Cornell and co. released a thirty-second preview of the track “Worse Dreams.” The accompanying footage shows the Seattle grunge gods (who look older, but still young-at-heart) in the studio and on the road at some of their recent reunion tour stops.

Watch the preview here:





Boy, Cornell can sure still scream.

Soundgarden released the new song “Live to Rise” earlier this year as part of “The Avengers” soundtrack.

“King Animal” will be unleashed November 13.