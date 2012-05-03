Watch: Soundgarden’s music video for ‘The Avengers’ song ‘Live to Rise’

“Academy Award nominated rock group Soundgarden.” Is it possible?

The resurrected rock troupe has released the music video for “Live to Rise,” their somewhat boring contribution to “The Avengers” soundtrack. The clip features the usual bevy of scenes from the film and Chris Cornell’s nice, clean curly locks.

I was able to check out the blockbuster film earlier this week, and the song is the first to play over the end credits, a position that can qualify the band for an Oscar for best original song — so long as the track is “original and specifically written for a motion picture. There must be a clearly audible, intelligible, substantive rendition (not necessarily visually presented) of both lyrics and melody.”

In an interview with the L.A. Times, frontman Cornell made it clear that this collaboration with the filmmakers was a specific “tie-in,” and that it should be regarded as a thing very separate from what a Soundgarden album will sound like.

So maybe the band is already planning their Oscars ceremony “look.” I suggest black, or a leather red-white-and-blue superhero suit.