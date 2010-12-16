‘Source Code’ with Jake Gyllenhaal will open SXSW 2011

#SXSW
12.16.10 8 years ago

Making some noise a little under four months until its debut, the SXSW announced today that Duncan Jones’ “Source Code” will open the 2011 edition of the film festival. 

“Code” stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga and Jeffrey Wright.  The second feature for Jones after his highly respected indie Sci-Fi drama “Moon,” “Code” is centered on a soldier (Gyllenhaal) who wakes up in the body of an unknown man and soon discovers he’s part of a mission to find the bomber of a Chicago commuter train.   Summit Entertainment will release “Source Code” nationwide on April 1, 2011.

Last year, Matthew Vaughn’s “Kick-Ass” opened SXSW before its national rollout.

For more on “Source Code,” check out the trailer embedded in this story below.

SXSW 2011 features both interactive, film and music components.  The interactive event takes place March 11-15.  The film festival will run from March 11-19.  The acclaimed music festival occurs March 16-20.
 

