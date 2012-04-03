Source Material: Daniel Wilson’s ‘Robopocalypse’ could be a bonanza for Spielberg and Goddard

With the way Hollywood churns through material these days, we thought it was worth taking a look at the various sources they’re pulling from and discussing what they might make from these books, games, TV shows, or whatever else they use. For today’s column, we’re looking forward to the summer of 2013, when Steven Spielberg is set to release “Robopocalypse,” which is certainly an attention-grabbing title.
PREMISE
Daniel H. Wilson’s novel tells the story of what happens when an artificial intelligence named Archos becomes sentient and instigates a full-blown robot versus human war. The book begins with what seem to be random incidents of machines turning on users, and then it follows the loose structure of something like “World War Z,” telling the story of the war from several perspectives, returning to them over the course of the book. It’s sort of cut from the Michael Crichton cloth, ad Wilson is a computer engineer by training, with a Ph.D. in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon. He’s the real deal, and his educational background informs his writing in terms of general authenticity. He definitely followed the career track of Max Brooks, who preceded “Word War Z” with “The Zombie Survival Guide.” For Wilson, his first book, “How To Survive A Robot Uprising,” sold to Paramount, and they had Tom Lennon and Robert Ben Garant write a few drafts.
With “Robopocalypse,” Wilson treated the subject as recent history, and very serious, and from scene to scene, there is a sense of creepy urgency, especially early on as people start to realize that the machines are going south. It begins at the Lake Novus Research Laboratories in Washington State. Dr. Nick Wasserman is working with Archos, his creation, talking to it, and it’s passing the Turing test with flying colors. Only once they’re really deep into the conversation does Wasserman realize that Archos has decided he no longer wants to accept human rule, and he’s defeated every security system Wasserman ever put in place. The rest of Part One – “Isolated Incidents” – traces the first moments human life was lost as Archos reached out and began to wake up all his brethren. There’s a murder at a yogurt place. There’s a very sad moment between Takeo Nomura, a worker at a robot factory, and the female robot who he shares his life with. There’s a rampage by a military robot stationed overseas. There’s an unsettling incident with the daughter of a US Congresswoman involving her toys coming to sinister life. One of the first people to become aware of just what kind of enemy Archos is, a young hacker, accidentally catches the AI’s attention, and then has to figure out how to survive.
In Part Two, “Zero Hour,” the war goes from covert to overt, and we see both genocide and forced labor camps as the balance of power quickly shifts on the planet. From the start, there is resistance, and little by little, the Osage Nation in Oklahoma asserts itself as one of the most important human strongholds. Cormac Wallace, the main storyteller, the one who weaves all these stories together, and his brother are both major players in the human resistance, allowing them to be key to telling the complete history. Wilson works hard to describe sources for the information Wallace conveys, including surveillance cameras and interviews, but that’s really the least interesting part of the storytelling. It also makes everything feel fairly episodic.
Part Three, “Survival,” covers a span of the years in the middle of the war, as people start to piece together how the robot intelligence spread and where it’s centralized. Part Four, “Awakening,” describes how the machines begin to experiment with transhumance engineering, never realizing that they are giving the humans the tools they need to eventually defeat them. And in Part Five, “Retaliation,” we finally turn the tide and start to make them pay for what they’ve done, leading to a very personal and up-close ending in which Cormac and many of the other characters we’ve met in the book all end up playing a part in the final defeat of Archos.
EXECUTION
The book does feature some effective moments and some creepy ideas, but dramatically speaking, Wilson is a decent writer at best. He never creates any sense of momentum from scene to scene, and while he returns to characters repeatedly, this doesn’t feel like a novel so much as a collection of sketches. By trying to tell the epic story, Wilson diffuses whatever tension he creates in the individual scenes. There’s no narrative focus here, and the book doesn’t really work beyond the surface. For a subject that is as ripe with potential to discuss human behavior and the nature of what makes us good, Wilson seems to stay on the surface.
The raw material is definitely here for a film, though, and Archos could be a very striking bad guy if handled correctly on film. There needs to be more of a presence of Archos as a character, though. It can’t just show up a few times and be vaguely threatening. In order for this to really work as drama, there needs to be a real personality to the robot side of the war, and right now, there’s not. They are bad machines, deadly machines, but ultimately faceless in a way that makes them a boring threat, no matter how lethal.
POTENTIAL
Steven Spielberg. Drew Goddard. That’s the potential. Goddard’s “The Cabin In The Woods,” taken with his television work over the years, is a firm indicator that this is a guy who understands genre in a very direct way, and who knows how to turn it inside out to excellent effect. Spielberg got involved before the book was even finished, and it’s been in development for a while now. With both 20th Century Fox and Dreamworks betting big on this one, I have a feeling we’re going to see something cutting edge.
What excites me about this combination is that Goddard is of the generation that was weaned on Spielberg, and having these guys collaborate with him, like Moffatt and Wright and Cornish on “Tintin,” leads to some exciting ideas and a revitalization of Spielberg. If anyone can find the human story that could make this scenario come to vivid life, it’s this team.
PITFALLS
We’ve seen this sort of thing before, and if this is going to be something more than just big-budget mayhem, we’ve got to see Spielberg at his best. I look at “War Of The Worlds” as an excellent example of Spielberg showing off the absolute top of his craft while ultimately delivering a frustrating dramatic experience, and I think part of the problem there is that David Koepp’s script feels sort of paint-by-numbers. It’s not badly written, but it’s not surprising at all. Every move it makes, you expect. Yes, the attack scenes are extraordinary to watch, staged with an amazing eye and a great sense of how to involve the audience. But the family material is sort of Bad Dad 101, a Hollywood cliche played at a fever pitch as only Tom Cruise seems to be able to pull off. While I revere the HG Wells source material, I think they should have done more to update and adapt it, bringing in the sort of technology think tank that worked with Spielberg during the development of “Minority Report.”
With “Robopocalyse,” Spielberg is offering up a view of robots that is very different than the one he presented in “A.I.,” and I hope this doesn’t feel like a two hour version of the “kill a robot” game show that Teddy and David stumble into midway through that film. I think it’s an embarrassing left turn in the middle of the film, both in design and execution. And as much as I think Spielberg is the exact right guy to find the humanity in the film like this, he’s also the exact right guy to succumb to the sort of fake sentimentality that could undermine anything genuine.
FINAL CONCLUSION
This is a smart purchase by Dreamworks, and the fact that they didn’t rush something into production speaks well of their intentions. Here’s hoping we get the best-case-scenario version of the film, and we look forward to the news and imagery that start to leak while the film is shooting this year for its 2013 summer release.
Awesome Column!
This book had ‘movie treatment’ plastered over it from page one.
Here’s my Goodreads review-
As countless others have written, ‘Robopocalypse’, is basically ‘World War Z’ with robots instead of zombies, but that is only a headline; a thin veneer, that does great injustice to ‘WWZ.”Robopocalypse’ is a pale imitation of Max Brooks’ far better book and it has a number of problems.
To be called ‘Robopocalypse, it is limited in scope. “Robots take over the world!” Er…not really. The story is told with a very limited number of point of views for a conflict that is global. Wilson handcuffed his story by having most of the recollections in the book come from conversations the robots recorded. The scope coulda, woulda, shoulda been much more broad…you know, like that other book that was used as a template for this one?
I’m not going to knock the book as bad as some have for most of the characters sounding the same, but it is notable. One exception was the London hacker, Lurker. He had a very distinct Johnny Rotten thing going on that I thought worked well.
For me, the book had a fundamental flaw, given that comparisons to WWZ are inevitable- I had an easier time buying into a Zombie Apocalypse in Brooks’ book than I had buying into a Robopcalypse. Wilson just didn’t sell the back-story very well….to me, anyway.
Still and all, ‘Robopocalypse’ kept me entertained for a couple of days, but, nonetheless, I can’t imagine it reading again.
I can definitely see this working better as a movie than a book, because, good God, the book was wafer thin on characterization.
Good idea for a column. I was underwhelmed by the book but it might make a good flip side double feature with “A.I.” someday. “A.I.” has grown on me. But this seems like Spielberg’s answer to “Transformers”. He did say he wanted to make it because it reminded him of Crichton.
I’m hoping for the next “Planet of the Apes” for Summer 2013 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the book.
Spielberg needs to look to new talent like Jon Bruckner’s A Trader’s Son or Five Doors to Paradise for some new ideas. He seems to be stuck in a rut. Who hasn’t done a robotic apocalypse story? A different approach is welcome, but the theme is overplayed at the moment.
Updating the technology wouldn’t have worked any better for WOTW. The point of the allegory was to have the aliens wipe out humanity, efficiently and devastatingly, so it made no bit of difference. It was all about trying to survive those attacks. Plus I liked the throwback tripods.
Sounds like an expansion on I, Robot’s 3rd act to me, had Will Smith’s character not shut down ‘V.I.K.I.’.
I got about half through the audiobook of this one and switched to something else. The good ideas in it were drowned in the poor writing. I was groaning way too often.
That said I’m still there for Spielberg’s movie. He’ll take those good ideas and make them flourish. I love seeing him play in pulpl madness. If there’s anyone who can make this material play, it’s him.
the book wasn’t all that interesting, and it resolved itself way too swiftly. did not live up to its awesome title, very mediocre.
Drew, I like you column, and I’m a script writter like you, but about “War of The World” you have to admit that tehy are dads like the Cruise character, bad uninformed dads. I know that you are a cool dad, and you took your kids very seriously, but not everybody is like that….
I don’t think he was specifically talking about Tom Cruise’s quality as a father and whether or not it was believable. It’s more a case of the tropes of “Bad Dad 101” have been overplayed, especially in Hollywood. The schtick is tired and it’s not a terrible conceit, just not necessarily fitting for a giant science fiction invasion film that could have been much more.
Fantastic premise for a column. I’m tucking this particular piece aside for future reading as Robpocaypse is sitting in my to be read soon pile. Conceptually this a column I have been waiting for. Source Material is a new reason to look forward to Tuesdays.