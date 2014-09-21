“South Park” aired a Washington Redskins-skewering commercial during the Redskins game

“When I named my company Washington Redskins, it was out of deep appreciation for your team and your people,” Cartman says in the one-minute ad for the new “South Park” season that will likely include a parody of the team”s name.

“The Daily Show” created a showdown between Native Americans and Redskins fans

Four diehard fans of the Washington Redskins agreed to be mocked by correspondent Jason Jones for a Sept. 13 taping. But they were surprised to be confronted by a larger group of Native American activists. “This goes way beyond mocking. Poking fun is one thing, but that”s not what happened,” said one of the fans who agreed to “The Daily Show” appearance. “The Daily Show” has yet to air the segment.

Eric the Actor, a diehard “American Idol” fan who parlayed phoning the Howard Stern show into TV guest roles, is dead at 39

Eric Lynch, a wheelchair-bound little person with a short life expectancy who was also known by the offensive nickname “Eric the Midget,” first called the Stern show in 2002 to defend Kelly Clarkson when the shock jock described her as ugly. Lynch would go on to become a frequent caller, especially to defend all things “Idol,” who at one time hosted an “American Idol” wrap-up show for Stern”s Sirius channel. (Stern also introduced him to his “Idol” crush, Diana DeGarmo.) TV producers took notice and gave Eric the Actor cameos on “American Dreams,” plus “Fringe,” and “In Plain Sight.” He even stopped by Jimmy Kimmel, one of Eric the Actor”s biggest fans. PLUS: Andy Cohen, “God” and Jonah Hill pay tribute to Eric the Actor.

Report: ABC refusing to let Barbara Walters live on “The View” – or on NBC

Last week”s Barbara Walters cameo was taped in advance. According to Page Six, ABC also wouldn”t let Walters go on “Today”s” celebration of its past.

“Utopia” hits yet another low

Friday”s episode plummeted to a total of 1.54 million viewers.

Watch the latest “Better Call Saul” teaser

Here”s a glimpse of Saul Goodman in court, perhaps before he was Saul Goodman.

Despite breakup, TLC won”t dump Sugar Bear from “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”

According to TMZ, the network won”t omit the father of the show”s star.

Spike TV “Ink Master” judge arrested for DUI

Chris Nunez was taken into custody on Saturday.

“Little People, Big World”s” Jeremy Roloff weds

Roloff got married Saturday on his family farm.

“Once Upon a Time” adds “Army Wives”” Sally Pressman

No word on what role she”ll be playing.

Which “The Cosby Show” opening credits was the best?

Here”s a ranking of every season”s opening.

Emmy-winning “Desperate Housewives” and “Sopranos” actress Polly Bergen dies

Bergen, 84, played Felicity Huffman”s mom on “Desperate Housewives” and Tony Soprano”s dad”s mistress.