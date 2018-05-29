Creator Todd McFarlane Is Directing A ‘Spawn’ Movie Starring Jamie Foxx

#Jamie Foxx
Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.29.18

NEW LINE CINEMA

Spawn isn’t a particularly good movie, but it was the first film with an African American actor portraying a major comic book superhero, so it’s an important one. Twenty-one years later, following the impressive box office success of Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Spawn, which follows veteran Al Simmons who’s brought back to life as the titular antihero, is getting another chance.

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is set to star in the Blumhouse feature from director Todd McFarlane, who created the character for Image Comics (and used the money to buy baseballs). “Spawn [is about] a black-ops agent who is betrayed and murdered, his soul sent to hell for all the innocents he killed,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. “While there, he makes a deal with a demon who allows him to return to the earthly plane and his wife. However, five years have now passed, and his wife has moved on, while he is a disfigured and superpowered spawn of hell.” No other casting info has been made public.

McFarlane previously called his Spawn movie a “dark, R-rated, scary, badass sort of script” that’s “more into horror/suspense/supernatural genre,” which explains Blumhouse’s involvement. Hopefully there’s another animated series in the works, too.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jamie Foxx
TAGSJamie FoxxSpawntodd macfarlane

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 7 hours ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP