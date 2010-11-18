Spend Thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

#Taylor Swift #Beyonce #Thanksgiving
11.18.10 8 years ago

Care for a little Taylor Swift with your Thanksgiving turkey? NBC will air “Taylor Swift: Speak Now,” an hour-long special devoted to all things Swift on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

It seems like only a few weeks ago that Tay-Tay was stopping LA traffic while she performed atop a bus in Hollywood. You can relieve that moment, along with eight other performances filmed over recent weeks by Swift as part of the push for her latest chart topper, “Speak Now,” from the comfort of your lazy boy. There will be behind-the-scenes footage as well.

It will be a musical Turkey day as ABC already announced that “Beyonce”s I Am…World Tour” will air starting at 9:30 on Nov. 25. It marks the second year in a row that ABC has aired a Beyonce special on Thanksgiving.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on

RSS Facebook Twitter

Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift#Beyonce#Thanksgiving
TAGSABCBEYONCEi am world tourNBCSpeak NowTAYLOR SWIFTTHANKSGIVING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP