Spend Thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Care for a little Taylor Swift with your Thanksgiving turkey? NBC will air “Taylor Swift: Speak Now,” an hour-long special devoted to all things Swift on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

It seems like only a few weeks ago that Tay-Tay was stopping LA traffic while she performed atop a bus in Hollywood. You can relieve that moment, along with eight other performances filmed over recent weeks by Swift as part of the push for her latest chart topper, “Speak Now,” from the comfort of your lazy boy. There will be behind-the-scenes footage as well.

It will be a musical Turkey day as ABC already announced that “Beyonce”s I Am…World Tour” will air starting at 9:30 on Nov. 25. It marks the second year in a row that ABC has aired a Beyonce special on Thanksgiving.

