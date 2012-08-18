Girls rule this week’s edition of Music Power Rankings

1. Pussy Riot: The female Russian punk band receives a two-year sentence for “hooliganism,” while the world”s eyes turn toward Russia. We haven”t heard the last of this by a long shot.

2. Taylor Swift: She announces Oct. 22 as the release date for her fourth studio album. Everyone she”s ever dated updates their passports and starts booking flights out of the country.

3. Spice Girls: The fab five has a triumphant return at Olympics and there are rumors of a new reunion tour. Girl Power indeed.



4. Mumford & Sons: Anticipation zooms for “Babel,” as the British folk rockers first single from the new set, “I Will Wait,” bows on rock songs at no. 14 with 5 million impressions.

5. Ellie Varner: RB& upstart comes roaring onto the Billboard 200 at No. 4 with perfect “Perfectly Imperfect.”



6. YouTube: A new survey reveals that YouTube tops any other media for teens when it comes to listening to music. In another striking result, 9% of adults said they listen to cassettes. Wonder what the number is for 8-tracks?



7. Janelle Monae: The “Tightrope” singer becomes a Cover Girl spokesperson. Hopefully folks will get to know her as more than the guest singer on “We Are Young.”

8. Silversun Pickups: The band tells the Romney campaign to quit using their song, “Panic Switch,” without their permission–or at all.

9. Dave Mustaine: Megadeth leader accuses President Obama of “staging” the Aurora, Colo. deaths. Why is there no Dixie Chicks-like backlash? Oh yeah, they actually had a career to harm when they made their (much less offensive) comments.



10. Flo Rida: It turns out a whistle beats a phone call when it comes to reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The rapper”s paean to certain sexual delights finally knocks Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” out of No. 1. Put your lips together and blow.