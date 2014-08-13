Spider-Girl, Black Cat, Silver Sable: 5 female heroes ready to lead at Sony

(CBR) Bet you didn't see that one coming! With all the attention lately focused squarely on Marvel Studios' and Warner Bros.' lack of a scheduled super hero movie with a female lead, dark horse Sony Pictures has stolen their thunder.

Earlier this month is was reported that the film studio is considering a female-led movie set in their “Amazing Spider-Man” universe for 2017. They already have a screenwriter, Lisa Joy Nolan, and producers, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, attached.

This announcement comes as a surprise following Comic-Con International in San Diego, where many fans had their fingers crossed for one of the Big Two to announce a film starring Black Widow or Wonder Woman. Instead, the con came to a close with only one new Marvel film announced (“Guardians of the Galaxy 2”) and merely a picture of Gal Gadot in her Wondrous costume released by Warner Bros.

While Sony may only own the rights to a single Marvel's A-Lister, that apparently hasn't stopped them from mining Spider-Man's supporting cast for potential breakout stars. The shift in focus comes after some changes in the “Amazing Spider-Man” franchise, with films bumped back and producers exiting.

Instead of more Spider-Man, a film possibly titled “Venom Carnage” and focusing on two of the wall-crawler's most infamous foes is on the way, and now the studio is eyeing a female-driven film. But which heroine will get the spotlight?

CBR looks at some of the possible candidates Sony could pull from the pages of Marvel Comics:

 

