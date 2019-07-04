Marvel

This is mildly surprising: Avengers: Endgame — the culmination of ten years of MCU content, the bittersweet farewell to a handful of beloved superheroes, the end of one era before another takes over — is getting repeatedly trounced at the box office by Spider-Man: Far from Home. The second in the third round of Spidey films already beat Endgame for opening day tallies. Now it’s bested it for first Wednesday records, too.

As per Deadline, on the film’s first full day (though technically its second), the sequel to 2017’s Homecoming wrangled some $27 million — just a hair better than Endgame’s $25.2 million. Is Far from Home merely the recipient of post-Endgame fever? Or are people simply that stoked to see Jake Gyllenhaal goofball it up with a cape and a glass helmet?

Whatever the case, it’s important to stress these records are entirely within the confines of MCU movies. Far from Home’s second day tally falls considerably short of another movie involving Peter Parker: Way back in 2004, Spider-Man 2 — from the Tobey Maguire era — Hoovered up some $40 million on its first Wednesday, which also happened to be its first day. (Back then studios didn’t release movies starting around 7pm the night before official release.)

Still, this very specific record couldn’t have happened to a friendlier neighborhood Spider-Man! As of this writing, on Thursday July 4 morning, Far from Home has already taken in around $66.3 million, which may be enough to atone for a summer when even a fourth Toy Story is underperforming.

(Via Deadline)