Sony

If you haven’t seen ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and do not want to be spoiled you should not read this post.

Sometimes, casting is just too perfect and it’s impossible to imagine anyone else playing a specific role. And that’s so much the case with J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies that the subsequent The Amazing Spider-Man films didn’t even cast J. Jonah Jameson even though his character was in the movie. (Peter would receive angry emails.)

When Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts wanted to bring back J. Jonah Jameson for a mid-credit scene, there was only one actor he considered. “Yeah, there was never a question. I was like it has to be him or let’s not do it,” says Watts.

But what was Simmons’ reaction when he was first approached?

”I think he was initially just a little weirded out by the request,” says Watts. “He was like,‘Wait, what? What do you mean?’ But then I got to properly pitch it to him and it totally made sense to him. I think it must have been a little bit surreal for him to just step back into this role after such a long time. But it was incredible.”