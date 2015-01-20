‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Guardians,’ ‘Turtles’ nominated by 3D society

The International 3D & Advanced Imaging Society has announced nominees for the year, and as best I can tell, it's pretty much every film released on 3D that landed a spot. That's probably not true, but it certainly seems that way.

Anyway, check out the nominees below. Winners will be announced on Jan. 28 and noted in this space. And don't forget: The Circuit.

UPDATE (1/28): Check out the winners, noted below.

Live Action

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

“Exodus: Gods and Kings”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” – WINNER

“The Hobbit” The Battle of the Five Armies”

“Maleficent”

“Noah”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Transformers: Age of Extinction”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Animation

“Big Hero 6”

“The Book of Life”

“The Boxtrolls”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“The LEGO Movie” – WINNER

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

“Planes: Fire & Rescue”

“Rio 2”

2D to 3D Conversion

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Godzilla”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Maleficent”

“Noah”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“300: Rise of an Empire” – WINNER