‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Guardians,’ ‘Turtles’ nominated by 3D society

The International 3D & Advanced Imaging Society has announced nominees for the year, and as best I can tell, it's pretty much every film released on 3D that landed a spot. That's probably not true, but it certainly seems that way.

Anyway, check out the nominees below. Winners will be announced on Jan. 28 and noted in this space. And don't forget: The Circuit.

UPDATE (1/28): Check out the winners, noted below.

Live Action
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
“Exodus: Gods and Kings”
“Guardians of the Galaxy” – WINNER
“The Hobbit” The Battle of the Five Armies”
“Maleficent”
“Noah”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”
“Transformers: Age of Extinction”
“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Animation
“Big Hero 6”
“The Book of Life”
“The Boxtrolls”
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
“The LEGO Movie” – WINNER
“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”
“Planes: Fire & Rescue”
“Rio 2”

2D to 3D Conversion
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Godzilla”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“Maleficent”
“Noah”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”
“300: Rise of an Empire” – WINNER

