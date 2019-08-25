Sony

Few could have suspected that this year’s all-Disney D23 Expo in California would be scheduled mere days after Spider-Man was violently yanked out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The development did not go unmentioned over the weekend. Someone — a fan, presumably — didn’t want so far as to leave a memorial to the now ex-Avenger outside the convention center.

SOMEONE LEFT A SPIDER-MAN MEMORIAL OUTSIDE OF D23 IM YELLING pic.twitter.com/kgXYHFg6aL — vee ⎊ 𖤍 // fan acc (@valsreactor) August 23, 2019

This one was caught by The Daily Dot, who highlighted a tweet showing the commemorative offering. It’s a modest affair — simply a framed picture of Holland’s Peter Parker, plus what was, at least at the time, a small collection of flowers, which has possibly grown since the tweet when live on Friday.

The decision to pull Spidey from the MCU came Tuesday, when Sony claimed they’d pulled their biggest superhero movie asset out of the mega-franchise he joined back in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. The two super-corporations had worked out a deal that allowed the third big screen iteration of Parker to hobnob with the ever-swelling number of characters Marvel Entertainment owns. But Sony claims they want to handle him themselves, which will allow him to hang with such Sony content as Venom while orphaning him from all the friends he’d made over the last three years.