All The Spider-Man Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

With the release of the latest Spider-Man movie upon us, we thought it made sense to go back, re-watch, and marinate on what these films have meant to comic book movie culture over nearly two decades before ranking them from worst to best. We pored over everything — from the iconic upside-down kiss to Spider-Pig, sinister villains, ill-advised bouts of street dancing, awkward high school moments, astonishing acrobatics, life lessons, quips, and thwips — to do this exploration into the expansive spiderverse.

8. Spider-Man 3 (Amazon)

Sony

There’s a certain stink of failure attached to this film owing, in part, to nice guy Peter Parker’s oft-mocked transformation into a hip-thrusting mega-douche after coming into contact with a space symbiote. That and this being the end of this particular series. But it wasn’t like Sam Raimi and company were cast out in disgrace. Spider-Man 3 actually had killer box office (better than Homecoming) and a not-horrific critical reception (though, audience numbers are split down the middle). The prospect of another film in the series was very real until a few years later when Raimi and Sony couldn’t land on the right idea, and the studio decided to do a reboot instead. So, Spider-Man 3 may not be the complete trainwreck that you remember. At least not in the traditional sense. It is, however, afflicted with a sense of largesse that undermines its established characters. Something Raimi basically acknowledged when he was on the Nerdist podcast in 2015:

I think [raising the stakes after Spider-Man 2] was the thinking going into it, and I think that’s what doomed us. I should’ve just stuck with the characters and the relationships and progressed them to the next step and not tried to top the bar.

The villains also fail to stand out. Venom (the aforementioned symbiote) is wasted, Sand-Man is utterly forgettable, and Harry’s transition to the Green Goblin is undermined by a weirdly delayed update from his butler that undoes a film and a half’s worth of Spidey-hate, setting up an obvious hero’s death. All in all, this very much feels like the third film in a series. But it also feels like the loosest presentation of these characters by this group, meaning Raimi and company weren’t taking themselves too seriously. That didn’t translate to glory in this film, but it’s enough to make you sort of wonder what Spider-Man 4 could have been.