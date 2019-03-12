Sony

Yes, Spider-Man: Homecoming was a successful joint venture between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, and yes, Spider-Man: Far From Home will likely continue the rival companies’ collaborative success. With the award-winning popularity of Sony’s standalone Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, however, they essentially ended the possibility of them ever letting their Marvel licensing deal lapse into oblivion. Maybe that’s why Sony is making plans for at least seven years’ worth of sequels and TV shows.

According to Variety‘s recent interview with Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman Tony Vinciquerra and Sony Pictures Television chairman Mike Hopkins, that’s the loose (but highly developed) plan for all things Spider-Man going forward:

“We have the next seven or eight years laid out as to what we’re going to do with that asset, and that will not only be on the film side — it’ll be on the TV side,” says Vinciquerra. “Our television group will have its own set of characters from within that universe that we will seek to develop.”

Hopkins adds that Sony’s efforts with the Spider-Man property are “pretty far down the road in terms of working through which characters we think could be their own star of a series.” After all, as Variety points out, Sony’s licensing of all things wall-crawling-related includes “more than 900 Spider-Man-adjacent characters.” So yeah… they’ve got a pretty big library of characters and stories to pull from for their Spider-Verse sequels and spinoffs (known and otherwise), as well as any potential new TV programs.

“We’re developing a lot of Marvel-related content, and I think we’ll be out in the market very soon with something really, really big and transformational for us,” Hopkins concludes the interview’s Spider-Man portion. “That’s a big piece of development that we’re onto.”

(Via Variety)