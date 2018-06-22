Spider-Man’s ‘Silk’ Is Getting Her Own Movie

Marvel

With the success of Wonder Woman and Black Panther and the upcoming prominence of Captain Marvel, it’s safe to say that superhero movies are moving in a more diverse direction. People want their movies to reflect the world that they live in and want to support that kind of representation. Sony is the latest to get with the times, announcing on Friday that they are bringing Silk, a Spider-Man ally, to the big screen with her own film. According to Deadline, Sony and producer Amy Pascal are in the early stages of planning a Silk film based on her comics series, although the details are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Cindy Moon, a.k.a. Silk, is a Korean-American student who attends the same Queens high school as Peter Parker and is also bitten by the radioactive spider. Her powers are a bit different than Parker’s — she can shoot webs from her fingertips, has superspeed rather than superstrength, and has a more powerful version of “Spidey sense” — and they have teamed up together during a number of comic runs, particularly The Amazing Spider-Man and Silk.

Moon, played by Tiffany Espenson in the MCU, showed up briefly as a member of Peter’s decathalon team in Spider-Man: Homecoming and a brief appearance on the schoolbus in Avengers: Infinity War. The latest addition to the Spiderverse will follow the upcoming Venom film and Silver & Black.

(Via Deadline)