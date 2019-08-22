Getty Image

Following news that Sony and Marvel Studios are parting ways on future Spider-Man movies (with Kevin Feige stepping away from producing them and Sony holding onto onscreen rights), it’s safe to say that things feel chaotic for Spidey fans. There’s every possibility that Peter Parker won’t surface in the MCU again unless the two studios hammer out an amended deal. Sony has issued a statement that clarifies their disappointment, but one person who isn’t upset happens to have been very close to Spider-Man’s co-creator.

Stan Lee’s daughter, Joan Celia Lee, told TMZ that her father likely would have co-signed this week’s surprise happenings. She’s also not impressed by Disney/Marvel Studios (reportedly) attempting to secure a 50/50 stake in Spidey dollars. Joan Celia insists that Sony made the right move in pulling away from the partnership for the next Tom Holland movies and that moving the character out of the MCU will honor her father’s creations and preserve his legacy:

“When my father died, no one from Marvel or Disney reached out to me. From day one, they have commoditized my father’s work and never shown him or his legacy any respect or decency … In the end, no one could have treated my father worse than Marvel and Disney’s executives.”

TMZ suggests that Joan Celia was also not thrilled about “cameos” made by Spider-Man, meaning that he doesn’t receive enough screen time in Avengers movies? That’s a little fuzzy, especially since the same could be said loads of MCU superheroes, and the outlet doesn’t actually quote her using that word. Perhaps we’ll see a followup on that note.

Meanwhile and speaking of family members, Tom Holland’s dad, British author and comedian Dominic Holland, made his stance clear as well. He clearly wants Spidey to stay in the MCU.

Yet Tom Holland himself hasn’t said anything (unlike Jeremy Renner and Ryan Reynolds) about his character being the focus of all this ruckus. Given that he’s a wordy bloke who’s sometimes prone to say too much, it’s a noticeable omission. Then again, there’s nothing that he could say that wouldn’t be twisted 5000 ways, so it’s probably best for him to say nothing at all.

