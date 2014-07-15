Robert Orci trades ‘Spider-Man’ for ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’

The “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” has found a new member in Robert Orci, the controversial and prolific franchise mainstay who's been involved with “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Star Trek,” and “Transformers” films.

Saban and Lionsgate are adding the writer-producer as an exec producer to their upcoming big screen reboot of the family-friendly action franchise.

“Power Rangers” has also picked up writers Ashley Miller and Zach Stentz (“X-Men: First Class,” “Thor”) in the process, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The duo are reportedly teaming with Orci on “Star Trek 3,” which will serve as his directorial debut. They also all worked on “Fringe” together.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” debuted as a TV series in 1993, and has spawned countless spin-off — including a 1995 feature film — ever since. “Power Rangers Super Megaforce” debuted in February.

Although no plot details are yet available, Orci, Miller and Stentz are reportedly completely re-imagining the series, which focuses on super-powered high schoolers fighting giant robots and such.

Orci just revealed that he won't be working on “The Amazing Spider-Man 3,” but is still planning to direct “Star Trek 3” at Paramount. He recently parted ways with longtime writing partner Alex Kurtzman.