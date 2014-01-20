‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Needs A Gwen Stacy Spoiler Intervention

Sony, we need to talk. We’re not angry, just concerned…because you seem to be at war with yourself over ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ and Gwen Stacy in particular. Oh sure, you say you don’t want to spoil the plot of the film. You’ve even gone so far as to have unauthorized set photos removed in order to not ruin the suspense of Peter and Gwen’s relationship. Totally normal. What’s not normal? Turning around and giving up more delectable spoiler morsels than any super fan with a 500-millimeter lens could hope to get. Don’t believe me? Let’s look at the evidence.
WARNING:
Potential definitely plot spoilers ahead for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’!!
Emma Stone’s hair is a red flag. (zing!)
Photo Credit: AP
Red hair is not a smoking gun as to Gwen Stacy’s fate. Emma didn’t keep her blonde locks for the duration of 2013 – going back to red between the wrap of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and the beginning of principal photography of the sequel. However! Given the amount of speculation about her character, it might have behooved you to keep her from visually declaring “I’M DONE WITH THIS CHARACTER!” until after the premiere. If only to keep people like me from side-eying the hell out of the implications and taking a closer look at every official image/video/tweet/smoke signal you’ve released.
And oh the things we found with that closer look brought on by ginger hair. You’ve pretty much given any fan with even a passing knowledge of Spider-Man lore all the confirmation they need to bring a box of tissues to the theater. Don’t believe me? EXHIBIT B!
Photo Credit: Total Film
TotalFilm was recently given seven exclusive images from the new film, including this one of Gwen in the midst of steampunk peril. Clearly something is amiss, but such is the life for the girlfriend of a superhero yes? NO. Because in your haste to pay homage to the comic, you assumed no one would be paying attention to the fashion. But we are. That green coat? The black fishnets? Her black knee boots? You might as well have titled the sequel “The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Night Gwen Stacy Died.” since she’s wearing literally the exact same outfit. (Though if you have that be the end credits title as a shout-out to the layout of the 1973 comic, well played.)
Photo Credit: Marvel
Even in the trailer you couldn’t help but sneak another spoiler in. Again we get Gwen trapped on the clockwork device of doom only now we’re seeing Spidey trying to save her.
Either this is the perennial fake-out à la ‘cat jumps out of the closet in a horror movie right before the killer does’ or we are actually being subjected to THIS VERY MOMENT.
Photo Credit: Marvel
Sure you tried to deflect the obvious by cutting Mary Jane from the final film. A good plan since it’s in poor taste to set up the protagonist with his next love interest before the current one is even cold in the ground. You’ve downplayed the role the Green Goblin plays in the story, focusing instead on Electro and even tossing Sinister Six chum into the fan waters in the hopes of distracting us.
BUT WE SEE YOU SONY. We. See. You.
But maybe I’m wrong. Maybe this is all one big red herring and forty-one years after the fact, it’s time to let Gwen Stacy live. To diverge from the Comic Universe and show you don’t have to kill off the love interest to create drama. That being in love is not the kiss of death to a plot. That getting married and being happy in his personal life is not the anti-thesis of Peter Parker. HAHAHAHAHAHA…I kid of course. Of course. With great power comes great and never-ending anguish.
I’ve honestly just been assuming that Gwen will die in the new film. Most fans of the comic are probably expecting it at some point. The regular movie goers who aren’t aware of Gwen’s fate will be the ones surprised.
I’m just glad Emma’s hair is red again. That ash blonde is too much on her complexion. Surely honey blonde is blonde enough for Gwen Stacy.
What they showed in the trailer is the fake-out scene to throw you off. If you watch the part in the trailer where Peter says “I made a choice this is my path” it is sunrise. The events at the Clock Tower happen at night. And if you watched the leaked Comic Con footage there is a part where Gwen Stacy is staring at a bridge in the same outfit during daytime. What most likely will happen is they fake her death at the Clock Tower, Spiderman goes to fight Electro at the Oscorp Power Plant, Green Goblin kidnaps Gwen Stacy at the bridge and she dies the classic way. Just my theory on that.
Maybe it’s all just a big red hairing….
The movies awesome, dont get me wrong, but I’m sure you don’t have to follow the comic exactly, i never read them, so when Gwendoline died in the movie, i was shocked
nope… Just saw the film two times yesterday… and yeah, she dies.. is actually very sad and shocking. Though I knew it was going to happen, this was very shocking, you would expect for her to live on, but no. In the comics spider-man is constantly being haunted by Gwen Stacy’s death, so in a sense it would do justice to the comic to recreate it.
I think I saw like 4 girls crying at the theater, is that shocking.