What The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Might Reveal About ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a busy 2019, with the release of Captain Marvel (Marvel Studios’ first female-led film), Avengers: Endgame (which is likely to make ALL the money), and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The marketing for the sequel to Homecoming began earlier today, with the debut of the teaser trailer, but it will be interesting to see how Marvel continues to raise awareness for the Tom Holland-starring film in the upcoming months. It can’t reveal too much, considering the events of Endgame are pop culture’s most tightly guarded secret (with the possible exception of the Game of Thrones series finale), but Marvel still has a movie to sell. We can, however, gleam a few things about Endgame based on previous comments and the new footage.

Most importantly, although it’s hard to tell from the trailer, Far From Home does indeed take place after the events of Endgame, whatever they happen to be. “What I think we should focus on is this Spider-Man who started in Civil War and then has [Homecoming], and then will be in [Infinity War]. And we are starting now the next one, which will start a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story,” producer Amy Pascal said in 2017. What’s still left unclear by the trailer is whether Peter Parker (and Nick Fury) is brought back to life following Thanos’ snap, or if Far From Home takes place in an alternate timeline (let’s also not discount the distinct possibility of wibbily wobbly timey wimey… stuff).

