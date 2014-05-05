Spike Lee is adapting ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ for a new Showtime TV series

Of all the Spike Lee joints, “She's Gotta Have It” is the one getting a TV series adaptation.

Lee is giving his 1985 film a makeover for Showtime, according to Deadline, with the project in development now. The new series' episodes will be a half-hour long, with Lee attached to write and direct this “contemporary look at the characters,” to “explore Lee”s unique and provocative points of view about race, gender, sexuality, relationships and the gentrification in Brooklyn.”

“She's Gotta Have It” was Lee's feature film debut; it was shot in 12 days for $175,000 budget, ultimately grossing more than $7 million at the U.S. box office. It starred Tracy Camilla Johns, Tommy Redmond Hicks, John Canada Terrell and Lee.

Showtime has picked up a number of other original scripted comedies/comedy-dramas in the last five years including “Episodes,” “House of Lies” and “Nurse Jackie.”