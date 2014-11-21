Spike TV orders “Lip Sync Battle” from Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski and Stephen Merchant

Much like on “The Tonight Show,” each “Lip Sync Battle” episode will feature celebrities – including Fallon, Krasinski and Merchant – battling it out for lip-sync supremacy.

2 black-themed cable channels pledge not to yank “Cosby Show” reruns

Magic Johnson”s ASPiRE Network and BET”s Centric tell TMZ they are not removing “Cosby Show” reruns in the wake of his rape allegations controversy.

James Corden tells Letterman his dad was stunned to learn of his 12:30 am timeslot

The future “Late Late Show” host's dad told him: Why not call it “The Early Early Show”?

William Shatner joins Syfy”s “Haven”

He”ll be part of a four-episode Season 5 arc playing a pivotal character.

“Girl Meets World” to reunite Cory and Shawn

Rider Strong will guest on the Christmas episode of the “Boy Meets World” spinoff, airing Dec. 5.

An anti-“19 Kids and Counting” petition sparks 2 pro-“19 Kids and Counting” petitions

A petition started in August urging TLC to cancel the Duggar family reality show has garnered more than 131,000 signatures.

“How to Get Away with Murder” victim speaks

Says the victim: “I found out the morning of the table read of that episode.” PLUS: The show”s problem is there are too many characters who may be wrapped up in the murder, there needs to be more Viola Davis, and Davis' Annalise is more compelling than the entire cast combined.

Claim: Giada de Laurentiis spits out her food in a dump bucket while filming Food Network shows

A source tells Page Six: “When Giada films her cooking show, she never eats. Never. When she is making drinks and food that she has to drink or eat, they have a dump bucket that is brought out the second they cut.”

“Scandal”s” Tony Goldwyn: “I think Fitz sees himself to some degree as some unwitting Angel of Death…”

“I feel sad for him,” says Goldwyn, who directed last night”s midseason finale. He adds that Fitz “has the best intentions in his life and a desperate ambition to rise above the man that his father was. Fitz seems to, without intending to, be the agent of death and destruction. All the people he loves come to death and destruction.” PLUS: “Where The Sun Don”t Shine” was revelatory about “Scandal” itself, “Scandal” sends “Bitchbaby” trending, Shonda Rhimes says “Bitchbaby” was 1st used on “Grey's Anatomy,” and all the ShondaLand writers use it.

“Dallas” producers give up on trying to find a new home for the canceled TNT series

“Well, we have come to the end,” the executive producers said in a statement. “After a 6-week attempt to try and land our beloved “Dallas” at another network, we have to inform you that we have not succeeded. Warner Horizon has attempted, in a Herculean way, to try and find us a new home, but at the end of the day it did not work out.”

Leah Messer exits “Teen Mom 2”

The 22-year-old Messer tweeted that she”s leaving the MTV series after five years.

Check out a Homer Simpson statue built out of junk food

Mandatory.com “The Essence of Homer” is built out of Duff Beer, gummy bears, powdered doughnuts, licorice, marshmallows, saltwater taffy and pancakes. PLUS: Watch Sammy Hagar film his “Simpsons” guest appearance.

Watch Carson Dally and Willie Geist undergo live testicular exams on “Today”

Says “The Voice” host: “It”s a nerve-wracking thing because at any moment you”re afraid the doctor is going to say they”re discovering something.”

It”s a mini “Friday Night Lights” reunion

Connie Britton and Taylor Kitsch came together last night for a charity benefit.

Why is “Big Bang Theory”s” Sheldon always so clueless about race?

Is lazy writing designed to get laughs to blame?

“Breaking Bad” Denny”s is closing

The restaurant where Walt dined in several episodes is moving to a new location.

“Under the Dome”s” Mike Vogel to star in Syfy”s “Childhood”s End”

He”ll represent Earth in the alien six-hour miniseries based on the Arthur C. Clarke novel.